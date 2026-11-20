Fenerbahçe President Aziz Yıldırım has congratulated Arda Güler after the Turkish midfielder secured a new contract with Real Madrid that will keep him at the Spanish club until June 2032.

Real Madrid announced Nov. 18 that it had reached an agreement with the 21-year-old to extend his contract by three years. Güler's previous deal was due to expire in 2029, but the new agreement commits him to the Santiago Bernabeu through the 2031-32 season.

Yıldırım, whose Fenerbahçe academy helped develop Güler before his move to Spain, sent the midfielder a personal letter expressing his pride in the achievement and praising the dedication and determination behind his progress.

In the letter, published through Fenerbahçe's official channels, Yıldırım said he had followed the contract negotiations with pleasure and felt immense pride at the agreement.

He described the extension as a valuable reward for Güler's commitment to football, hard work, determination and perseverance, adding that he and the club's board would continue to follow the midfielder's career with admiration.

"We are so glad you are a Fenerbahçe player and that you wore our glorious crest and jersey," Yıldırım wrote.

Fenerbahçe president Aziz Yıldırım speaks at the Fenerbahçe Faruk Ilgaz Facilities in Kalamış, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 10, 2026. (DHA Photo)

He also wished Güler continued success at Real Madrid, expressing confidence that the midfielder would help the Spanish side achieve further victories and create new memories. Yıldırım concluded by wishing him and his family a healthy period free of injuries and filled with further achievements.

Güler's growing influence in Madrid

Güler joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe in July 2023 as an 18-year-old, arriving in Spain as one of the most promising young talents in Turkish football.

His first months at the club were disrupted by injuries and limited playing opportunities, but he gradually established himself in the squad.

His technical ability, vision and creativity have since helped him become an increasingly important attacking option.

According to the figures provided, Güler has made 126 appearances across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 32 assists.

He has also collected five major trophies during his time in Madrid: the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup.

His progress was particularly evident during the 2025-26 campaign, when he enjoyed a more prominent role and emerged as one of the team's creative outlets.

He was also recognized for his European performances, receiving the Champions League's young player award for the season.

Güler has continued to feature for Real Madrid during the 2026-27 campaign, further strengthening his position in the squad.

A key figure for Türkiye

Güler's development at club level has also reinforced his importance to the Turkish national team.

The midfielder has earned 38 senior international appearances, scoring eight goals, and has become one of Türkiye's leading creative players. His technical quality and ability to influence attacking moves have made him an important part of the national team's plans.

Born in Ankara on Feb. 25, 2005, Güler progressed through Fenerbahçe's youth system before making his senior debut in 2021.

His performances quickly attracted attention across Europe, with Real Madrid eventually securing his signature in the summer of 2023.