FIFA has pushed back against what it called a "concerted and ongoing effort" to undermine the governing body and President Gianni Infantino over allegations concerning his conduct while at UEFA.

UEFA confirmed Saturday a "departure payment" was made to a female employee alleged to have been in a relationship with Infantino when he was the European organization's general secretary.

The Daily Telegraph reported the woman received a six-figure sum and UEFA confirmed a payment was made along with covering the fees for an MBA course, adding it was "in line" with regulations at the time.

The allegations intensify the position of Infantino, who worked at UEFA for 16 years and was its general secretary between 2009 and 2016 before being elected FIFA president, following his aborted plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

While not directly referencing UEFA's statement, FIFA accused Infantino's critics of trying to weaken his authority and have him removed from his role without a due re-election process.

A lengthy statement said: "It is increasingly evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its president."

"Those who do not have the support of FIFA's member associations should not seek to achieve through allegation, insinuation or misinformation what they cannot achieve through FIFA's established democratic processes."

"Recent reporting has included unsubstantiated assertions and demonstrably false claims concerning FIFA and its president. Speculation and insinuation should not be presented as fact, and repetition does not make an allegation true," it added.

"The FIFA president has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to European and world football, contributing to significant change in the game and, in particular, to broadening access, resources and opportunity across world football."

"Change inevitably challenges established interests, but disagreement with that change cannot justify efforts to undermine the democratic mandate of FIFA's president or the institution he was elected to lead," the statement said.

"FIFA welcomes legitimate scrutiny. But scrutiny is not a licence to distort facts, amplify unsubstantiated allegations or manufacture distractions designed to undermine progress. Where reporting is inaccurate or misleading, FIFA will challenge it directly and vigorously."

"FIFA's responsibility is to its 211 member associations and to football around the world. We will not be distracted or diverted from strengthening the organisation, delivering for our member associations and continuing the work of making football truly global," it said.

"Through the FIFA president and the FIFA administration, our focus remains firmly on that mission, and we are more determined than ever to fulfil it."

Infantino's controversial proposal was rejected by UEFA and two other continental confederations. On Wednesday, Infantino was backed by FIFA's management board following a meeting in Morocco and issued an apology over the process.

UEFA's threat for its 55 member countries to boycott FIFA competitions until the plan was scrapped remains, with the European confederation saying Thursday that Wednesday's announcement "changes nothing."

Following the Daily Telegraph claims Friday, a FIFA spokesperson was reported to have told the newspaper Infantino "strongly denies these categorically untrue allegations."

A UEFA spokesperson said: "We are aware of the allegations and can confirm a departure payment was made to the individual in question, coupled with the payment of fees for an MBA course at a local business school."

"The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time."

"Such regulations have been tightened since 2016 and the current staff regulations, which apply to all UEFA employees at whatever level, reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organization."