Fans attending the World Cup will no longer be permitted to bring reusable water bottles into stadiums due to safety concerns, FIFA said Thursday after a late change to its Stadium Code of Conduct.

The governing body, which had previously allowed empty, transparent reusable plastic bottles inside venues, said the updated rules take effect Tuesday and now ban them entirely.

The revised policy also prohibits other containers, including bottles, cups, jars and cans, to reduce the risk of injury from objects that could be thrown.

“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers and staff,” it told Reuters in a statement. “FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.”

“Outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this policy across its tournament stadiums.”

The move has raised concerns among supporters about coping with heat, with temperatures at some venues expected to range between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius, as well as access to drinking water inside stadiums.

FIFA said measures would be in place to address the conditions.

“FIFA works closely with each host city committee and local authorities on heat mitigation factors for fans traveling to the stadium, which can include resources such as misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents and more around the stadium footprint,” the statement said.

“Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium.”

The 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19. The tournament will feature 104 matches, up from 64 previously, including an additional knockout round.