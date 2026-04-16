FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Iran will "for sure" play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the U.S.-Israel war on the country, insisting the qualified team will take part in the tournament hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Iran will play "for sure" at the World Cup in the summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada despite the war with the U.S. and Israel, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said.

Infantino told American broadcasters CNBC at their Invest in America Forum that playing at the big event was important for the country.

Infantino said that Iran will be "coming for sure."

"Iran has to come, of course. They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play."

"They should play – sports should be outside of politics. Now, okay – we don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth, but if there is nobody else that believes in building bridges and in keeping them intact and together, well we are doing that.”

The U.S. and Israel started airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Now, a fragile cease-fire is in place.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he considers it as not "appropriate" for Iran to take part in the tournament "for their own life and safety."

Iran had a request to move their group matches from the U.S. to Mexico turned down by FIFA, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Iran are set to play New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles and Egypt in Seattle at the June 11-July 19 tournament.

Infantino visited the Iran team for a recent friendly against Costa Rica, where he expressed optimism and after the original suggestions that the team may not play, there are now more positive signals from Iran.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei has said that "there is no reason at the moment not to participate," and Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali was also upbeat, as long as the cease-fire remains in place and the safety of the team in the U.S. was guaranteed.

"The more normal the situation, the more likely taking part will be," he said.

Infantino agreed, saying: "We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help."

A final decision on Iran's participation is said to be made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, led by Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and overseen by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.