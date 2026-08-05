The fallout from FIFA President Gianni Infantino's decision to abandon plans to sell a stake in the World Cup intensified Tuesday as influential football executives continued to distance themselves from the proposal and Jordan Football Association President Prince Ali bin Al Hussein accused him of blackmail.

The crisis erupted after three days of unprecedented infighting within world football's governing body. Late Friday, the 56-year-old Swiss-Italian backed away from his controversial plan to raise $4.2 billion through a new commercial rights entity.

Although Infantino later apologized for the divisions the proposal had caused, acknowledging that the plan to introduce private investment into the World Cup had split the global game, the episode dealt a significant blow to his authority at the top of FIFA, ending years of seemingly unchallenged control.

FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström also acknowledged the turmoil in an internal message to staff, lamenting the "sad and reproachable series of events" that resulted in the project being "permanently abandoned," according to two sources familiar with the communication.

"We have all been thrown into the middle of a turmoil, which is difficult to comprehend and accept," Grafström wrote in the letter without mentioning Infantino by name.

"But, as Secretary-General, I urge you to remain focused on what has always united us: serving football and serving our 211 member associations, hand in hand with all relevant stakeholders and in full compliance with the FIFA Statutes and FIFA Regulations.

"Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go. The institution, its mission and its responsibility toward world football continue, and that is why we should always keep our professionalism, sense of perspective and composure."

Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development and a technical adviser to football's rule-making body, IFAB, said he was not involved in the proposal and only learned about it through media reports.

"The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency and integrity," Wenger said in a statement.

Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to Infantino, resigned last week after "unequivocally" opposing the proposal.

Infantino has summoned senior FIFA staff to a meeting in Rabat, Morocco, according to a report by The Times on Tuesday, as he seeks to navigate the crisis.

Prince Ali alleges blackmail

Prince Ali accused FIFA of "blackmail," claiming it offered to help solve many of Jordan's problems in exchange for endorsing Infantino.

"We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him (Infantino) before and certainly will not now," Prince Ali wrote on X.

"But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that."

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment on the allegations.

The German Football Association said it was not endorsing Infantino, while the Dutch Football Association said it would not vote for him in the next election. Several other federations also withdrew their support Monday.

Pressure grows on Infantino

One media report suggested three regional confederations had united in an effort to force Infantino out of office.

Five European national associations, including England's Football Association, have formally withdrawn their backing for his re-election at the FIFA Congress in Morocco in March, while Denmark's federation said it was never going to vote for him.

The federations of Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Morocco, which will co-host the 2030 World Cup, have declared continued support for Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016 and is seeking to remain in office until 2031.

Indonesia's football federation added its support in a statement Tuesday, praising Infantino's "continued commitment to fostering unity across the global football community."

Infantino has also attempted to bolster his public image by amplifying those statements on Instagram, while FIFA dismissed as "pure fiction" a report that he sought support from President Donald Trump's administration to remain in power.

The number of federations that have publicly declared their positions remains relatively small. All 211 FIFA member associations will vote at the Congress, but blindsiding major stakeholders with the proposal has clearly cost Infantino support among regional confederations.

UEFA and Concacaf, which governs football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, issued strongly worded statements Saturday saying they had lost confidence in his leadership.

AFC calls process unacceptable

The Asian Football Confederation did not go as far in its criticism but called for institutional reform at FIFA after declaring the lack of consultation over the plan "totally unacceptable."

According to a report by The Times on Monday, UEFA, Concacaf and the AFC are determined to force Infantino from office by paralyzing FIFA and even launching their own competitions if he refuses to step down.

Concacaf, the AFC and FIFA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report. UEFA declined to comment.

UEFA has confirmed it sent a document preservation letter to FIFA seeking all material related to Infantino's proposal and is still considering whether to initiate legal proceedings.

Leading African football administrators have, however, expressed support for Infantino as the embattled president looks to the continent's 54 member associations for backing in his effort to remain in office. CAF has not yet taken a formal position.

Infantino's support faces biggest test

Infantino's immediate concern will be avoiding an extraordinary FIFA Congress, which can be triggered if 43 or more member associations submit a formal written request.

Beyond that, he has seven months to rebuild damaged relationships with supporters and strengthen his position against potential challengers.

Like his two immediate predecessors, João Havelange and Sepp Blatter, Infantino built his power base outside Europe, where many less wealthy associations rely heavily on FIFA funding.

It was those associations that were targeted with the proposal, which included promises of dividends ranging from $20 million to $40 million early next year for each national federation that backed the plan.

Infantino's opponents will need to find a candidate before the Nov. 18 nomination deadline who can appeal to those interests while also winning support from the game's wealthier federations.