With the World Cup already set to expand to 48 teams in 2026, FIFA is weighing an even bolder leap: increasing the tournament to 64 nations for its centennial edition in 2030.

The proposal, which has sparked both intrigue and skepticism, was discussed this week in New York as FIFA leaders met with government officials from Uruguay and Paraguay, along with South American governing body CONMEBOL and Argentina’s football association chief.

“We want to call for unity, creativity and believing big,” CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez wrote on social media. “Because when football is shared by everyone, the celebration is truly global.”

The idea traces back to March, when Uruguay’s football federation floated the plan – fittingly, as the country hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1930. But critics warn that expanding to 64 teams would create an unwieldy 128 matches, further clogging an already overloaded international calendar.

If approved, the 64-team format would be expected to revert to 48 teams in 2034.

The first 48-team World Cup will take place primarily in the United States in 2026, with Mexico and Canada hosting select games. The last time the tournament was in the United States was in 1994, when it was a 24-team competition.

The field expanded to 32 teams in 1998 and has remained that way through the past seven tournaments, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, won by Argentina.

The 2030 World Cup not only could feature its largest field ever, it is already set to be played across three continents and six countries. Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina each will host one opening match. The majority of games will be split among Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

FIFA has not yet made a decision about expanding the 2030 event to 64 teams.

“As we get closer to the date, we must reiterate that this cannot be just another event, it cannot be just another World Cup,” Dominguez said. “We believe this is a once-in-a-century opportunity.”