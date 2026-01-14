FIFA has struck a landmark deal with sports AI and data firm Stats Perform, naming it the governing body’s first official global distributor of betting data and betting-related live streams, including coverage of every match at the expanded 2026 World Cup.

Under the three-year agreement, which runs through 2029, Stats Perform will hold exclusive rights to collect and distribute official betting data and, in selected territories, live video streams for FIFA’s major tournaments.

The partnership formalizes FIFA’s relationship with licensed sportsbooks and aims to curb the use of unofficial data feeds across the global betting market.

The deal’s centerpiece is the 2026 World Cup, which will feature 48 teams and a record 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Stats Perform will distribute official betting data for all matches and provide live streams via its Bet LiveStreams service to licensed betting operators where regulations allow.

The agreement also covers a broad slate of FIFA competitions, including the 2027 Women’s World Cup, future men’s and women’s futsal World Cups, youth World Cups, and the annual FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

In addition, Stats Perform will distribute official data tied to thousands of matches streamed on FIFA+, the federation’s digital platform showcasing national team and domestic competitions from member associations worldwide.

FIFA said Stats Perform’s RunningBall unit will deliver ultrafast, official betting data, while its Opta brand will exclusively supply player statistics, performance insights, live scores and match trackers to licensed sportsbooks.

“Stats Perform will also serve as an official distributor of live FIFA match streams to customers of licensed sports betting operators in selected territories,” FIFA said in a statement.

Romy Gai, FIFA’s chief business officer, described the partnership as a strategic step for both the sport and its audience. “This innovative partnership will create great opportunities to deliver official products for the benefit of the game and its fans,” he said.

Beyond commercial reach, the deal places a strong emphasis on integrity. Stats Perform’s integrity unit will work alongside FIFA to monitor betting activity linked to covered competitions, strengthening safeguards against match-fixing and illegal wagering.

FIFA has increasingly leaned on official data partnerships as a way to protect competitions while offering regulated markets reliable, real-time information.