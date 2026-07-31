FIFA said Friday it will continue consulting its 211 member associations on a controversial proposal to bring private investment into the commercial arm of the World Cup and other major tournaments, brushing aside mounting opposition from UEFA and other continental confederations while insisting that "nobody is selling football."

The governing body defended its plan after UEFA unanimously voted to boycott all FIFA competitions for as long as the proposal remains active, while CONCACAF formally rejected the initiative and the Asian Football Confederation raised concerns over the process and its potential consequences for the global game.

FIFA and UEFA logos and silhouettes of people are seen in this illustration taken July 30, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

At the center of the dispute is FIFA's proposal to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new commercial subsidiary valued at about $20 billion that would oversee the organization's revenue-generating activities, including broadcasting rights, sponsorships, ticketing, licensing and the delivery of flagship tournaments such as the men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup.

Under the plan, FIFA would retain permanent majority ownership, full governance authority and exclusive control over sporting and regulatory decisions, while offering outside investors a minority stake of about 20% to 21% in exchange for up to $4.2 billion in new capital.

FIFA said the consultation would continue despite the backlash.

General view outside the headquarters during the World Cup Playoff Tournament and European Playoff draws, Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

"Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports," FIFA said in a statement. "We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each member association has the ability to express its vote based on facts."

The organization also stressed that the proposal remains subject to approval by its members and could ultimately be accepted, amended or rejected.

"If there is no majority support from the member associations, FIFA's commercial activities would remain unchanged. FFE would not be established," the statement said.

FIFA rejected suggestions that it was privatizing the sport.

"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain."

Record revenues fuel ambitious proposal

The proposal follows the commercial success of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, which generated more than $15 billion in revenue during the tournament cycle, comfortably surpassing previous financial projections.

FIFA believes the new investment model would allow it to dramatically expand development funding for its 211 member associations while preserving its status as a nonprofit governing body.

Associations choosing to participate would receive an immediate one-time payment of about $20 million through a new "Fast-Forward" initiative, in addition to increased regular FIFA Forward funding that would rise to $20 million per association during the next funding cycle and continue increasing through 2038.

The governing body has presented the initiative as a way to "turbocharge" football development worldwide by sharing more of the sport's growing commercial value without relinquishing control over competitions or governance.

Member associations have until Sept. 19 to indicate whether they want to participate in the funding program, with final approval requiring majority support from FIFA's Congress and the FIFA Council.

JPMorgan, Kushner-linked investors involved

FIFA is working with JPMorgan as its financial adviser on the transaction.

The proposed investor group is expected to be led by Thrive Eternal, an investment vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.

FIFA has described the prospective investors as carefully selected long-term partners that would hold only non-controlling minority interests.

UEFA draws a line

UEFA's response was swift and uncompromising.

Silhouettes depicting FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin are seen next to text that reads "UEFA Boycott" in this illustration taken July 30, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Following an emergency meeting Thursday, all 55 European member associations agreed they would refuse to participate in FIFA competitions for as long as the proposal remains under consideration.

That stance could eventually affect tournaments ranging from youth competitions to the men's 2030 World Cup, which is scheduled to be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

"Some things are simply too important to sell," UEFA said.

"The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale."

A FIFA logo, silhouettes of people and the word "Boycott" are seen in this illustration taken July 30, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

The governing body argued that allowing private investors to acquire financial interests in FIFA competitions would permanently change the game's priorities.

"The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, football changes forever," UEFA said. "Commercial return becomes a permanent obligation. Investor expectations become a daily pressure."

UEFA also criticized FIFA's handling of the proposal, saying national associations and even European representatives on the FIFA Council learned of the plans largely through media reports rather than through established governance channels.

The organization called the process "irresponsible and indefensible" and condemned what it described as an artificially short consultation period tied to promises of increased development funding.

Opposition grows beyond Europe

Resistance has extended well beyond UEFA.

CONCACAF, representing 41 associations across North America, Central America and the Caribbean, unanimously rejected the proposal after holding its own emergency meeting Thursday.

The confederation cited concerns over the lack of due process, the compressed timetable, the absence of review by FIFA's governance bodies and the rationale for seeking outside investment after staging the most profitable World Cup in history.

Instead, CONCACAF urged FIFA to consider increasing development funding using its existing financial reserves.

The Asian Football Confederation also voiced concern over what it called a lack of transparency and meaningful consultation.

AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa warned member associations that the proposal could reshape football's commercial landscape and affect the sustainability of continental competitions.

He said any initiative of such magnitude would require support from all six continental confederations, "which is not the case now."

Political and domestic concerns

National associations and political leaders have also questioned the proposal.

The English Football Association said it had no prior knowledge of the plan and expressed concern about both the process and the broader principle of introducing private investors into football's biggest competitions.

Critics have questioned why FIFA is seeking outside capital after posting record revenues, while others have warned that investors could push for larger, more frequent tournaments to maximize financial returns, adding further pressure to an already congested international calendar.

Those concerns are shared by European leagues and global football stakeholders who fear the commercial demands of private investors could eventually outweigh sporting priorities.

The dispute has become the latest chapter in the growing power struggle between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA over the future direction of world football.

Infantino has championed commercial expansion and increased investment in football development, while UEFA argues the proposal risks transforming the governance of the sport by giving private capital a lasting economic interest in its most valuable competitions.