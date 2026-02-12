FIFA’s hammer keeps falling on Adana Demirspor, and the damage is now impossible to ignore.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed fresh points deductions on the TFF 1. Lig side, deepening a crisis that has dragged the club to the foot of the table and into negative territory.

According to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), the sanctions stem from two separate cases, with the club docked points under FIFA’s regulations on overdue payables.

While some reports framed the decision as a single 12-point punishment, official communiqués show that the penalties have typically been issued file by file, most commonly in 6-point increments.

Either way, the impact is severe.

Adana Demirspor are rooted to the bottom of the 1. Lig standings with minus 40 points, a staggering deficit that leaves survival all but impossible.

The deductions are automatically enforced by the TFF following FIFA rulings, in line with governing agreements between world and national bodies.

The bulk of the sanctions relate to unpaid financial obligations, including transfer fees and compensation processed through FIFA’s Clearing House system.

Repeated non-compliance has triggered multiple disciplinary cases in recent months.

The slide did not begin with FIFA alone.

The club have also faced domestic punishments, including forfeits and additional deductions linked to disciplinary breaches and licensing issues over the past two seasons.

A high-profile walk-off during a Süper Lig match in February 2025 led to a 3-0 forfeit defeat and further points loss, compounding an already fragile situation.

Relegated from the Süper Lig, Adana Demirspor entered the 1. Lig needing stability. Instead, they have found turbulence. Financial strain under previous management, mounting debts and poor results on the pitch have combined to produce one of the bleakest campaigns in recent Turkish football history.

Mathematical survival now borders on fantasy. With the club stranded at the bottom of a 20-team table and buried under a mountain of deductions, relegation to the 2. Lig appears inevitable unless an extraordinary turnaround unfolds.