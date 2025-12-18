FIFA will distribute a record $727 million directly to national federations at the 2026 World Cup, underlining the financial scale of a tournament that will break new ground with 48 teams and a North American stage.

The FIFA Council approved the package on Dec. 17, 2025, confirming a 50% increase on the money shared with teams at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026, will be the first to feature an expanded field, stretching the competition to 104 matches and significantly boosting commercial revenues.

The payout is split into two parts: guaranteed preparation funding and performance-based prize money.

Each of the 48 qualified teams will receive $1.5 million in preparation funds to cover training camps, travel and logistics, totaling $72 million.

The remaining $655 million will be allocated according to results, up sharply from the $440 million prize pool in 2022.

Under the approved structure, the World Cup champions will earn $50 million, with the runners-up receiving $33 million. Third place is set at $29 million and fourth at $27 million. Teams eliminated in the quarterfinals will take home $19 million each, while those exiting in the round of 16 will receive $15 million. Sides knocked out in the new round of 32 are allocated $11 million, and teams finishing bottom of their groups will still earn $9 million.

When combined with the preparation grant, every participant is guaranteed a minimum payout of $10.5 million, regardless of results – an important financial cushion for smaller and emerging football nations.

By comparison, the 2022 World Cup awarded $42 million to champions Argentina, $30 million to runners-up France, and scaled down to roughly $9–17 million for earlier exits in a 32-team format.

FIFA says the increases reflect the tournament’s expanded format, stronger broadcast and sponsorship deals, and the commercial pull of hosting in North America, where record crowds and global viewership are expected.

The funds are paid to national federations and are separate from other FIFA schemes, including the Club Benefits Programme and solidarity payments to non-participating associations.