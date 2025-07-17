With the 2026 World Cup less than a year away, questions remain over FIFA’s protocols for matches affected by wildfire smoke in host cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The expanded 48-team tournament is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, with Canada set to host 13 matches – seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

A day after Toronto recorded some of the worst air quality in the world, the Canadian organizing committee declined to disclose any contingency plans or postponement guidelines related to air quality.

FIFA has not publicly posted any related policies.

On Monday, Toronto’s Air Quality Health Index reached a “very high risk” level above 10 in the morning, before dropping to “high risk” at 8 by late afternoon.

According to Canadian government data, this year’s fire season is the second-largest on record.

The most destructive wildfire season was in 2023, when more than 6,000 fires burned 37 million acres (15 million hectares) of land, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Dr. Howard Shapiro, Toronto’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement that Toronto Public Health is actively reviewing the latest evidence and best practices for addressing air quality issues as the city prepares for the World Cup.

“TPH may provide guidance and recommendations on public health risks, including environmental health concerns such as extreme weather and wildfire smoke,” the statement read. “This includes contingency planning to support the health and safety of residents, visitors and participants during the tournament.”

Outdoor activities should be rescheduled on days when the Air Quality Health Index rises above 7 to protect vulnerable populations – including older adults, pregnant individuals, young children and people with preexisting health conditions – said Dr. Andrew Halayko, a professor of physiology and pathophysiology at the University of Manitoba.

Others caution, however, that it’s difficult to define a universal threshold at which sporting events should be canceled due to air quality.

“I personally think that we can’t, based on good evidence, have general statements about what AQHI is unacceptable for a given event. Everything is contextual,” said Dr. Christopher Carlsten, head of the respiratory medicine division at the University of British Columbia.

That context, he said, includes the age of the general audience and the air quality forecast, and events should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The impact of poor air quality on athletes remains a subject of debate.

Some experts believe athletes can better tolerate polluted conditions because they are typically young and healthy, making them less susceptible to long-term health effects.

However, Michael Brauer, a professor in the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Medicine, said research shows that even low levels of pollution can impair cognitive ability, which not only affects athletic performance but also increases the risk of injury.

“Imagine two players going up for a pass at really high speeds, and if you make one tiny error, that could be a career-threatening injury,” he said.

The Canadian Football League does not play games when the AQHI exceeds 7, according to an agreement with the players. In such cases, games are postponed.