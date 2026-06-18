For the first time in World Cup history, FIFA has made hydration breaks mandatory in every match, a sweeping player-safety measure introduced amid growing concerns that the 2026 tournament could become one of the hottest ever staged.

Yet while the policy is designed to protect athletes from dangerous heat-related illnesses, it has already drawn criticism from medical experts, coaches, players and fans who argue the breaks either do too little or disrupt the sport too much.

The three-minute stoppages, scheduled midway through each half regardless of weather conditions or stadium design, represent FIFA's most aggressive attempt yet to address the challenges of playing elite football during increasingly extreme summer temperatures across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The governing body says the rule ensures equal conditions for every team and builds on lessons learned during previous competitions, including last year's Club World Cup in the United States, where temperatures frequently climbed into the 33 degrees Celcius (91.4 degrees Celsius).

But the initiative has quickly found itself caught between two opposing camps.

One side argues the breaks interfere with the rhythm and integrity of matches, effectively creating additional coaching timeouts. The other insists the stoppages are far too brief to meaningfully reduce body temperature or restore hydration when athletes are competing in severe heat.

"We're really looking at this as a way to mitigate anything that could potentially lead to an incident or an emergency," said Joshua L. DeVincenzo, assistant director of applied research services at Columbia University's National Center for Disaster Preparedness.

Heat threat

Athletes competing in hot and humid conditions face the risk of exertional heat illness, a potentially dangerous condition that occurs when the body can no longer regulate its internal temperature efficiently.

The condition places significant strain on the heart, muscles, nervous system and brain. Early symptoms include fatigue, headaches, nausea, dehydration, dizziness, irritability, muscle cramps and declining athletic performance.

In more severe cases, internal body temperature can exceed 40.5 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to confusion, aggression, disorientation or unconsciousness.

According to Yuri Hosokawa, an associate professor at Waseda University's Faculty of Sport Sciences, those symptoms are hallmark indicators of exertional heat stroke, one of the leading causes of death among athletes.

Hosokawa was among a group of scientists who urged FIFA before the tournament to adopt stricter heat-protection measures, including extending cooling breaks to at least six minutes.

Dehydration further increases the danger.

Athletes can lose between one and two liters of fluid per hour through sweat during intense activity in hot weather. Most fail to replace fluids at the same rate.

Research shows that losing just 2% of body weight through dehydration can noticeably reduce physical performance.

Ryan Calsbeek, a biological sciences professor at Dartmouth College, said human performance generally improves as body temperature rises, but only up to a point.

Beyond a critical threshold, performance declines rapidly.

"Your body starts to really fall apart," Calsbeek said. "You lose the ability to cool off fast enough."

He noted that when wet-bulb globe temperatures, a measurement that factors in heat, humidity, wind and cloud cover, climb beyond roughly 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius), the body's cooling systems begin to struggle.

The consequences go beyond physical exhaustion.

Extreme heat can impair concentration, decision-making and tactical awareness, factors that can ultimately determine the outcome of a match.

"It's these marginal differences in performance that can determine the outcome," Calsbeek said. "Those small differences could play a critical role."

Are three minutes enough?

FIFA's cooling breaks are intended to give players and match officials an opportunity to lower body temperatures, replenish fluids and replace electrolytes lost through sweating.

The effectiveness of those three minutes, however, remains a subject of debate.

Experts recommend aggressive cooling methods during the breaks, including placing cold, wet towels on the head, neck, arms and back.

Douglas Casa, chief executive of the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut, estimates that effective cooling procedures can lower body temperature by approximately 0.12 degrees Celsius per minute.

Still, Casa argues that three minutes severely limits what teams can accomplish.

Fluid intake presents another challenge. Some athletes can comfortably drink large amounts in a short period, while others struggle because the liquid causes stomach discomfort during intense exercise.

"The time dictates the volume of impact," Casa said, explaining why many scientists have advocated extending breaks to five or six minutes.

Bharat Venkat, director of UCLA's Heat Lab, said recovery needs vary from athlete to athlete.

"Depending on your body, you might need more or less time," he said. "But those kinds of breaks are crucial so that your body isn't just being forced to keep trying to play catch up."

Fans push back

While scientists debate whether the breaks are sufficient, many supporters have questioned whether they are necessary at all, particularly during matches played in mild conditions.

The backlash became visible across several World Cup matches this week.

Loud boos echoed around Dallas Stadium during England's Group L clash against Croatia when referee Clement Turpin halted play in the 22nd minute for the scheduled hydration break. Fans from both sides voiced their displeasure as players headed toward their benches.

The reaction was not limited to hot-weather venues.

In Toronto, where steady rain fell during Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama, supporters again booed as players left the field for the mandatory stoppage despite cool temperatures.

Panama coach Thomas Christiansen acknowledged the skepticism afterward.

"If you have a break, it's to do corrections," Christiansen said. "It was not hot, but we have to accept that the advertisers on television are paying for all these things."

Similar reactions were heard a day earlier during Norway's match against Iraq in Boston, where temperatures hovered around a comfortable 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).

Iraq frustrated Norway before the break but conceded shortly after play resumed and eventually lost 4-1, adding fuel to complaints that the stoppages can alter momentum.

Critics have increasingly argued that the policy slows the game, disrupts its natural flow and creates additional opportunities for coaches to adjust tactics.

Others suspect the breaks conveniently provide broadcasters with extra advertising windows.

A glimpse into football's future

Despite the controversy, many experts believe hydration breaks represent only the beginning of broader changes that sports organizations will be forced to make as global temperatures continue rising.

Adjustments to kickoff times, venue selection, match scheduling and player-protection protocols are likely to become increasingly common across professional sports.

"No matter what sport you play," Venkat said, "there are going to be adjustments that have to be made in the face of climate change."