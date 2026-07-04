As the 2026 FIFA World Cup heads into its knockout rounds, global players' union FIFPRO is calling for stronger action to protect footballers from what it describes as an escalating wave of racist and discriminatory abuse, warning that representing one's country should never come at the expense of personal safety.

The Netherlands-based union issued a statement Saturday saying professional footballers have increasingly become targets of abuse both online and in person during the tournament, which is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"In recent weeks, players have faced abuse online and in person, much of it racist and discriminatory," FIFPRO said. "There has been intimidation and hostility beyond the pitch. These incidents are not isolated. They point to a systemic pattern that cannot remain an accepted part of football or society."

While the union did not identify specific cases, it said the trend reflects a broader problem that extends well beyond isolated incidents. FIFPRO argued that players deserve the same workplace protections while representing their national teams as they receive at club level, emphasizing that international duty should not expose them to harassment or discrimination.

The statement comes as emotions surrounding the first 48-team World Cup have intensified during the knockout stage, with players facing heightened scrutiny after victories and defeats alike. Many arrive at the tournament after demanding club seasons, only to shoulder the expectations of millions of supporters, a burden that has increasingly been accompanied by abuse away from the field.

Recent incidents have highlighted those concerns. Following the Netherlands' penalty shootout defeat to Morocco, several Dutch internationals with migrant backgrounds, including Crysencio Summerville, Justin Kluivert and Quinten Timber, were subjected to racist abuse on social media. The Royal Dutch Football Association condemned the attacks and said it would pursue complaints with the appropriate authorities.

FIFA's own monitoring data illustrates the scale of the problem.

During the group stage, held from June 11 through June 27, FIFA's Social Media Protection Service analyzed more than six million posts and comments related to the tournament, a 33% increase from the comparable period at the 2022 World Cup.

More than 225,000 posts were flagged for human review, resulting in the identification of approximately 89,000 abusive comments, nearly 13 times the number detected during the same stage four years earlier. Although the expanded tournament naturally generated greater online activity, FIFA reported that racist abuse accounted for 11% of all verified abusive content, making it the single largest category and an increase from the previous World Cup.

To reduce players' exposure, FIFA automatically hid roughly 181,000 hateful comments from public view and referred more than 1,000 accounts for further investigation. More than 100 of those cases were considered serious enough to prepare evidence for law enforcement.

The figures mirror findings from previous FIFPRO studies, which have consistently shown racism and homophobia to be among the most common forms of abuse directed at professional footballers, particularly after high-profile matches, transfers and disappointing national team results.

Despite acknowledging progress through monitoring systems and reporting tools, FIFPRO said technology alone cannot solve the problem.

"Monitoring and reporting alone cannot change behavior or prevent harm," the union said, urging football authorities, governments, law enforcement agencies, social media companies, media organizations and supporters to take greater responsibility.

The union called on football's governing bodies to impose stronger sanctions against offenders, urged authorities to prosecute serious cases as criminal offenses and pressed technology companies to improve moderation and enforcement across their platforms. It also appealed to fans and media outlets to challenge discriminatory behavior rather than normalize it.

FIFPRO said it intends to continue raising player safety concerns through its Memorandum of Understanding with FIFA, including discussions within the Global Social Dialogue Platform, which focuses on the health, safety and working conditions of professional footballers.

FIFA has expanded its anti-discrimination initiatives during the tournament, including its "No Racism" campaign and the introduction of an anti-racism signal that allows players to alert match officials by crossing their arms in an X shape when subjected to abuse on the field.

Still, player representatives argue that racism should be treated as a workplace safety issue instead of simply a public relations challenge. They contend that meaningful progress will require stronger legal consequences, tougher enforcement by social media platforms and a collective commitment from football's governing bodies, governments and supporters.