Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, were killed in a devastating car accident in northern Spain early Thursday morning.

The tragedy occurred near Palacios de Sanabria in Zamora province on the A-52 highway around 12:30 a.m. local time.

According to Spain’s Guardia Civil, the brothers were driving a Lamborghini when a tire blowout caused the vehicle to lose control while overtaking another car.

The vehicle veered off the road and erupted into flames.

Emergency responders arrived to find both men deceased at the scene.

Diogo Jota, 28, was one of Europe’s most dynamic forwards, known for his electric pace and clinical finishing.

Born in Massarelos, Portugal, he began his professional journey at Pacos de Ferreira before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2016.

A loan spell at Porto followed, where his brother Andre was a youth player.

Jota made his mark in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers, impressing Premier League fans and earning a 2020 transfer to Liverpool.

In 233 appearances for the Reds, he scored 85 goals, contributing decisively to Liverpool’s 2021-22 domestic cup double and their Premier League triumph in 2024-25.

Despite a season plagued by injuries, Jota managed 12 goals and eight assists in 28 appearances.

On the international stage, Jota was a key figure for Portugal, earning 48 caps and scoring 14 goals. He helped Portugal secure the UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025, famously playing in the 1-0 final win over Spain just weeks ago.

Andre Silva, 26, was also a professional footballer, playing in Portugal’s second division for Penafiel. His career, though less heralded, reflected the family’s deep footballing roots.

Just days before the accident, Jota celebrated a joyous milestone, marrying his longtime partner Rute Cardoso on June 22.

The couple had three children, adding to the profound sense of loss felt by family, friends and fans worldwide.

Tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool, in memory of Liverpool player Diogo Jota, Liverpool, U.K., July 3, 2025. (AP Photo)

Liverpool took to X with a heartfelt message, saying, "Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota."

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) expressed deep sorrow, calling Jota “an extraordinary person” and “a reference within the football community.” Their statement mourned both brothers as “irreparable losses” to Portuguese football.

FC Porto also released a statement, declaring the club in mourning and sending heartfelt condolences. Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro called the news “unexpected and tragic,” extending sympathy to the families and the nation’s sporting community.

UEFA has planned a minute’s silence ahead of Portugal’s Women’s Euros clash with Spain Thursday, honoring the brothers’ memory.

The accident site on the A-52 is known for sharp bends and poor night visibility, factors that may have contributed to the crash. Authorities continue to investigate.