The first 14 weeks of Spor Toto Süper Lig were jam-packed with action but those wheels will have to be parked for the next six weeks with all attention directed to the World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Football's most prestigious cup will start on Nov. 20 and all eyes of football fans will be reverted to screens from this weekend until Dec. 18.

The upcoming World Cup will see some familiar flags from the usual countries such as Brazil, France, Argentina, Spain, Portugal and England who are dimmed to be among the favorites but on the other hand, the Qatar football feast might be the last stop for some of our usual suspects.

Some of the top football players who will don their country's jerseys for the final time will retire after the tournament and some will hang their cleats at the end of the season.

Beşiktaş's Atiba Hutchinson tops the list of the oldest players to compete at the World Cup. At 39 years, 9 months and seven days old, the seasoned player who will compete for the Canadian National Team, will be the oldest participant in the competition.

Highly intense and aggressive Pepe who played for Beşiktaş takes second place. Portugal National Team's central defender Pepe is the second oldest player to play in the World Cup at 39 years, 8 months and 20 days. Pepe who currently plays for Porto has managed to get himself 128 caps in the Portugal National Team 128 times and has managed to see the net 7 times.

Japan National Team goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima will also take the stage as the third oldest player of the World Cup at 39 years, 7 months and 26 days. The contract of the experienced goalie, who currently dons the French outfit Strasbourg's jersey, with the club expires at the end of the season.

One of the names that won't surprise a lot of football fans is Dani Alves who is one of the influential names on the right wing of the Brazilian National Team and sits fourth at 39 years, 6 months and 9 days.

The veteran full-back, who in his illustrious career has managed to lift the most silverware, seeks to seal the bottle with the most coveted one, the World Cup.

Dani Alves' contract with Pumas, one of the Mexican teams, will expire at the end of the season. The experienced player has 125 Brazilian National Team caps to his name.

It will probably be the last World Cup for arguably the greatest player to ever step on the football pitch, Lionel Messi, who is the captain of the Argentina National Team. After it eluded him from the grasp of his fingers in 2014, the 35-year-old star seeks to add a world championship to his cabinet.

Like Messi, 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's most important stars, will also want to lift the trophy in Qatar after going through a tough season in the English Premier League under coach Erik ten Hag. It will be the last World Cup for the Portuguese five-time Balon d'Or winner.