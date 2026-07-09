Cristiano Ronaldo built one of football's greatest careers over more than two decades, deciding matches, inspiring teammates and defying age to remain among the sport's elite long after his celebrated spells at Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

But the one trophy that always eluded him remained out of reach on Monday, as the 41-year-old saw his sixth and final World Cup end in heartbreak. Portugal was eliminated 1-0 by Spain in the round of 16, leaving Ronaldo in tears at the final whistle.

Portugal's campaign came to a crushing end when Mikel Merino scored in the 91st minute to seal Spain's victory in Arlington, one day after Ronaldo calmly confirmed that this tournament would be his last World Cup.

As he walked out of his final prematch news conference to applause from reporters on Sunday, Ronaldo said he had no regrets about a career that pushed the limits of excellence and endurance for more than two decades.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez praised Ronaldo's commitment after the match, describing him as an icon of the sport.

"We will always be grateful for what he tried to do at this World Cup because the dream was to win the World Cup, and he led by an incredible example as captain," Martinez said.

"This is not the moment to look beyond what we're talking about: a football icon. There are not many Cristiano Ronaldos."

27 matches, 11 goals

Ronaldo's World Cup record includes 27 appearances and 11 goals. Fittingly, his only knockout-stage goal came last week to help Portugal eliminate Croatia, briefly keeping alive the dream that had accompanied him since his debut in 2006.

That first World Cup also produced his deepest run. At 21, Ronaldo was part of the Portugal team that reached the semifinals before losing to France.

In the quarterfinals, he calmly converted the decisive penalty in a shootout victory over England, a moment that still lives in Portuguese memory and seemed at the time to foreshadow greater triumphs. They never came.

For much of his international career, Ronaldo appeared to carry the weight of Portugal's ambitions on his shoulders.

But the landscape changed as a new generation of talent emerged, and by this tournament, questions persisted over whether he should still be a guaranteed starter.

Against Spain, the veteran played the full 90 minutes and had three shots but was unable to make the decisive breakthrough.

Opponents paid tribute to one of the game's greats, who against Spain produced what was arguably his finest World Cup performance in 2018, scoring a hat trick in a 3-3 group-stage draw that included a stunning free kick in the 88th minute.

"I'm a great admirer of him, of his values, of what he stands for, of how he approaches the sport, and I think he's a role model for young people," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said after the game.

"Whenever we have the chance to be together, we acknowledge our mutual admiration and the pride we feel at knowing him."

Messi rivalry

Ronaldo largely avoided questions throughout the tournament about comparisons with Lionel Messi. Still, as his World Cup story comes to an end, the contrast is difficult to ignore. Their rivalry defined an era but never fully extended to the World Cup stage.

Messi guided Argentina to the 2014 final before winning the title in 2022, while Ronaldo's World Cup campaigns repeatedly ended in disappointment.

There was, however, the possibility of a World Cup meeting.

Had Portugal topped its group instead of finishing behind Colombia, and had both teams continued advancing, Ronaldo and Messi could have met in the quarterfinals.

"It would be top," Ronaldo said of the potential showdown after scoring twice in Portugal's 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan in the group stage, his best performance of the tournament in North America.

For a player who conquered nearly every other challenge the sport had to offer, that sense of what might have been will accompany Ronaldo's World Cup farewell.