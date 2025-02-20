Ahead of Monday’s highly anticipated Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has stirred up a storm with the announcement that a world-class foreign referee will officiate the match.

TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu made the surprise revelation from the federation’s Riva training hub, seeking to put an end to the controversy that has plagued this fierce rivalry.

“We’re cutting off these debates at the knees,” Hacıosmanoğlu said. “Our referees won’t be dragged through the mud."

As confirmed on Thursday, Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will be in the driver's seat with Dutch VAR maestro Pol van Boekel – famous for his role in last season’s Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş clash – set to oversee the video booth.

TFF calls for calm

Hacıosmanoğlu also took the opportunity to issue a rallying cry for calm in a derby often marred by hostility.

“We want a match of respect and sportsmanship – not tension,” he said. “This is not just our wish; it’s what all of Türkiye craves. The bad blood between these giants poisons the whole football family.”

The TFF president recounted the efforts made to bring both clubs together ahead of the game.

Invitations for a pre-derby meeting were sent on Monday, with Fenerbahçe accepting immediately, and Galatasaray proposing a Wednesday meeting due to a clash with their Divan Council session.

After some back-and-forth, both clubs agreed, but Hacıosmanoğlu left the final judgment to the fans. “Let the public decide who’s playing straight,” he added.

His vision? A derby where football does the talking. “We want these giants to act their size, setting an example for the fans and the kids watching. No security scares, no ugliness – just high-octane football.”

Foreign referee gamble

The decision to bring in a foreign referee is not just about optics; it’s a protective measure for Türkiye’s refereeing body.

Hacıosmanoğlu, after meeting with top Turkish referees in Riva, made his stance clear: “I’ve had your backs since day one, but you’ve put us in a bind. Leaks to the media? I don’t care who’s behind it – I won’t shed a tear cutting ties.”

This marks a sharp pivot from his earlier stance.

When Hacıosmanoğlu first took the reins at the TFF, he vowed never to bring in foreign referees.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chair Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu addresses the press at the Riva training facilities, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 19, 2025. (AA Photo)

Months later, he softened, saying they would consider foreign officials if both clubs requested them.

Now, with the board’s approval, he’s fully committed. “I trust our referees; this is not about them,” he insisted. “It’s about ending the noise.”

However, the decision has already ruffled feathers.

Galatasaray wasted no time firing back, rejecting Slovenia’s Damir Skomina.

In a statement, the club criticized the TFF for what they termed “inconsistent nonsense” – accusing them of broken promises on disciplinary matters and caving on the foreign referee issue.

They even raised legal concerns, questioning whether the referee had filed the correct paperwork under MHK rules.

Favors toward Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray escalated the conflict with a scathing official release, alleging that the TFF is rigging the match in Fenerbahçe’s favor.

“We see the preparation – tailored to gift our rivals a win or, at worst, sabotage the game entirely,” they charged. “This is organized malice, pitting brother against brother. We’re calling on Türkiye’s sports fans to stand united against it.”

They urged supporters to remain calm and focus their energy on cheering for the team.

“Justice will prevail—the good always win in the end,” they said, before targeting Hacıosmanoğlu: “If you’re truly the boss of football, stop catering to one club’s demands. End the chaos and start serving all of Turkish football.”