Galatasaray’s marquee forward, Victor Osimhen, has spoken with rare emotion about his journey to Istanbul, expressing undying gratitude to the Turkish giants for rekindling his joy in football and restoring his belief in himself.

In a heartfelt interview with Galatasaray TV, the Nigerian striker said the bond he shares with the club runs deeper than any contract. “There’s a mutual connection, a genuine sense of belonging,” he said. “To be honest, I’ll be forever grateful to Galatasaray.”

Osimhen praised the passion and warmth of the fans, calling them the most devoted he’s ever played for. “This is the club where I’ve felt the most love, the most support,” he said. “It’s the most enjoyable chapter of my career.”

He reflected on last summer’s drawn-out transfer drama with some regret. Asked what he’d tell himself back then, Osimhen didn’t hesitate: “If Galatasaray had come in June, I would’ve said yes without thinking. All the chaos could have been avoided.” Still, despite the noise, he believed the club offered him a stage – and he delivered.

“There were people who doubted me, who spoke negatively about me,” he said. “But Galatasaray showed me compassion, gave me a chance to answer them on the pitch. I proved I’m still one of the best in my position.”

He described the connection with the club as deeply mutual. “They gave me the opportunity. I gave them everything. There’s love and respect on both sides. That means everything to me.”

Osimhen also spoke glowingly about life in Istanbul, calling the city one of the best in the world. “Everything has been great since I arrived. I’ve adjusted well to the people, especially the fans. My family and friends love it here. I’m living the best moment of my life – playing football, doing what I love, and representing not just Turkey’s biggest club, but one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

In a quickfire summary, he described Galatasaray as the best club, Okan Buruk as a great coach and leader, RAMS Park as an incredible atmosphere, and Dries Mertens as a great friend, a great human being, and a true legend.