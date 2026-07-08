France will look to keep its bid for a third World Cup title alive when it faces Morocco in a highly anticipated quarterfinal Thursday in Boston, renewing one of the tournament's most compelling recent rivalries with a place in the semifinals at stake.

The winner will advance to face either Spain or Belgium in the final four, while the loser sees its World Cup dream come to an end.

The matchup is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal, when France defeated Morocco 2-0 before eventually finishing runner-up to Argentina. Four years later, the Atlas Lions have another chance to make history, while Les Bleus are chasing a third consecutive World Cup semifinal appearance under Didier Deschamps.

France has looked every bit like a title favorite throughout the tournament. Les Bleus have won all five of their matches, finishing atop Group I before eliminating Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout rounds. They have scored 13 goals while conceding only a handful of clear chances, combining attacking flair with defensive discipline.

Their toughest challenge so far came against Paraguay, whose aggressive approach frustrated the French attack for long stretches. The breakthrough finally arrived when Desire Doue won a penalty with a clever run into the box, allowing captain Kylian Mbappe to convert the decisive spot kick and send France into the quarterfinals.

Mbappe has once again emerged as France's talisman. His goal against Paraguay lifted him to seven in the tournament, tying Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in a tightly contested Golden Boot race. The Real Madrid forward has also reached 19 career World Cup goals, strengthening his pursuit of the tournament's all-time scoring record.

France's attacking depth has been one of its greatest strengths. Mbappe has been supported by Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola in a fluid front line that has overwhelmed opposing defenses. Doue has provided another creative spark off the bench and in midfield, adding energy and technical quality whenever called upon.

Deschamps, who has already cemented his place among football's most successful coaches, is managing his final tournament before stepping down. Thursday's match will mark his 25th World Cup game as France coach, matching Helmut Schön's long-standing managerial record. A victory would also give him his 20th World Cup win, another remarkable milestone in an already decorated career.

France is expected to stick with the lineup that has carried it through the tournament. Midfielder Manu Kone is likely to continue filling in for Aurelien Tchouameni, who remains doubtful with a thigh injury after missing several training sessions. Marcus Thuram is also unavailable.

Morocco, however, has shown once again that its remarkable run in Qatar was no fluke.

The Atlas Lions arrive unbeaten in their five World Cup matches after finishing second in Group C before edging the Netherlands in a penalty shootout and comfortably defeating co-host Canada in the round of 16.

Against Canada, Morocco came alive after halftime. Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi scored twice to seize control before substitute Soufiane Rahimi added a stoppage-time goal to complete a convincing victory.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side has now gone 10 consecutive matches without defeat since its controversial loss in January's Africa Cup of Nations final, continuing to establish itself as one of the world's elite teams and one of Africa's strongest footballing nations.

Despite its recent rise, history favors France. Morocco has never beaten Les Bleus, losing four and drawing two of their previous six meetings. Their only competitive encounter remains the 2022 World Cup semifinal defeat.

Morocco will once again rely on its blend of technical ability, tactical discipline and defensive organization to challenge one of the tournament favorites.

There are injury concerns for the Atlas Lions. Bayern Munich midfielder Ismael Saibari remains doubtful after suffering a hamstring injury in the previous round, potentially opening the door for Rahimi to start in attack. Defender Chadi Riad is also being monitored after leaving the Canada match early.

Creative midfielder Brahim Diaz continues to be Morocco's biggest attacking threat. After assisting twice against Canada, he became the first African player to register four career World Cup assists. Diaz has also contributed 10 goals and assists combined for his country this year, highlighting his growing influence.

Thursday's quarterfinal also launches a blockbuster final-eight lineup featuring several of world football's heavyweights.

Spain and Belgium meet Friday in Los Angeles, with the winner facing France or Morocco in the semifinals. Spain advanced after eliminating Portugal, while Belgium has recovered from an inconsistent group stage to build momentum with victories over Senegal and the United States.

On the opposite side of the bracket, defending champion Argentina continues its title defense after two dramatic knockout victories. Lionel Messi inspired an extraordinary comeback from two goals down against Egypt to keep Argentina alive, setting up a quarterfinal against Switzerland.

England, meanwhile, will meet Norway after surviving a thrilling contest against Mexico. Jude Bellingham believes the dramatic victory has strengthened England's belief that it can win its first major international trophy since 1966, while Norway will again look to prolific striker Erling Haaland to continue its impressive World Cup campaign.