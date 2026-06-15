France and Senegal open Group I in East Rutherford on Tuesday in a meeting shaped as much by history as by present-day ambition, bringing together a reigning powerhouse still chasing total dominance and an African giant intent on proving its place among the elite once again.

The fixture carries a deep historical charge that still lingers in World Cup memory.

Senegal’s 1-0 win over France in the 2002 opener remains one of the tournament’s defining shocks, a result that derailed the defending champions and announced the arrival of the Lions of Teranga on football’s biggest stage.

More than two decades later, the roles are different but the psychological undertow remains.

France arrive as one of the tournament favorites again, while Senegal step in as a respected contender with enough pedigree and resilience to trouble anyone on a given night.

France’s path to the tournament has been defined by control and efficiency.

Didier Deschamps’ side eased through qualification, dropping just two points and extending a remarkable run of eight straight World Cup appearances, a stretch that has also produced four final appearances in the last seven editions.

The French project under Deschamps has been built on structure and tournament reliability, and this edition adds a final layer of narrative as he prepares to step down after the competition, with Zinedine Zidane waiting to take over.

Deschamps’ legacy is already unmatched in French football history, a World Cup winner as both player and manager, but he now stands on the brink of an individual milestone.

With 14 World Cup match wins, he is closing in on Helmut Schön’s all-time record of 16, a mark that would place him alone at the top of managerial achievement in the tournament’s modern era if France navigate another deep run.

On the pitch, France remain defined by depth and firepower. A brief setback in a friendly loss to Ivory Coast raised questions, but a sharp response against Northern Ireland reinforced their attacking rhythm, continuing a trend of scoring multiple goals in nine of their last 10 matches.

Kylian Mbappe remains the focal point, arriving just one goal shy of Olivier Giroud’s all-time France scoring record, a landmark that could fall during the tournament.

(L-R) France's Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Desire Doue challenge for the ball during a training session during the FIFA World Cup tournament, at the France base camp in Waltham, Mass., Boston, U.S., June 12, 2026. (AP Photo)

Around him, France’s attacking options and midfield control continue to make them one of the most complete squads in international football.

There is also defensive reassurance. William Saliba, briefly a doubt after back issues following the Champions League final, has returned to full training. Jules Kounde is available despite a minor strain, while Mike Maignan’s brief absence from training was attributed to workload management rather than injury concern. The core of France’s structure remains intact at a crucial moment.

Senegal enter with a different kind of momentum, less about dominance and more about resilience and continuity.

Undefeated in qualification, they return for a third consecutive World Cup, building on a progression that saw a group stage exit in Russia followed by a round of 16 appearance in Qatar.

Sandwiched between those campaigns is their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations triumph, a reminder of their capacity to convert potential into silverware, even as debates linger around their standing in continental football after recent rulings and appeals involving CAF decisions.

Under Pape Thiaw, Senegal carry both tactical discipline and emotional weight.

Their preparations have been uneven, with a narrow defeat to the United States and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia ending a long scoring streak, but their defensive record remains strong, highlighted by multiple clean sheets in recent matches.

The draw also snapped a 17-match run of scoring in all competitions, underlining how dependent they can be on moments of individual quality when collective rhythm stalls.

Thiaw’s connection to this fixture runs deeper than tactics. He was part of the Senegal squad that defeated France in 2002, an experience that still defines one of African football’s landmark nights.

Now he leads a team built around Sadio Mane, fully fit after missing the 2022 World Cup through injury and still central to Senegal’s attacking identity.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane scores against United States defender Miles Robinson, bottom, during the second half of an international friendly match, Charlotte, U.S., May 31, 2026. (AP Photo)

His presence restores a sense of balance and threat that Senegal have often lacked when transitioning against elite opponents.

There are minor fitness concerns within the squad, though none expected to derail selection. Assane Diao and Idrissa Gueye have been managed carefully, while Cherif Ndiaye’s availability has been uncertain, leaving selection decisions in attack finely balanced, with Nicolas Jackson expected to compete for the central role despite disciplinary setbacks in recent outings.