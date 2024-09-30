France midfielder Antoine Griezmann announced his retirement from international football on Monday, closing a remarkable chapter in which he served as coach Didier Deschamps's linchpin for a decade, culminating in a World Cup title.

The 33-year-old, who faced challenges during this year's Euros, played a pivotal role in Les Bleus' 2018 and 2022 World Cup campaigns, helping France clinch the championship in Russia and secure a runner-up finish in Qatar.

"Today, it is with deep emotion that I'm announcing my retirement as a player for the France team," the Atletico Madrid player said on social media.

"After 10 incredible years marked by challenges, successes, and unforgettable moments, it is time for me to turn a page and make way for the new generation. Wearing this jersey was an honor and a privilege."

'Grizou,' a favorite among his teammates and fans, was also the top scorer at Euro 2016 when France reached the final, only to be beaten by Portugal after extra time at the Stade de France.

Griezmann won 137 caps for France, scoring 44 goals, and established himself as a versatile player in Deschamps's midfield. Even though the captain's armband went to Kylian Mbappe after Hugo Lloris's international retirement, he remained a voice everyone listened to.

He played a French record of 84 consecutive matches with Les Bleus, a number that underscores his status as the national team's most valuable player in the last 10 years. "We've had a long discussion about (his retirement) recently. Since his debut with the France team 10 years ago, we've had a relationship based on trust and frankness," Deschamps said in a statement.

"Even if his club career is not over, Antoine will remain a monument of French football, one of the greatest players in its history. It was often said that he was my favorite. We indeed built a very strong relationship that will remain intact. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything, Grizou."

A man who was always thankful for a sometimes thankless role, Griezmann is the second top player to retire from international football after Olivier Giroud, the team's all-time top scorer, hung up his France boots after the 2-1 defeat by Spain in this year's Euro semifinals. Griezmann, who also helped France win the 2021 Nations League, is the team's fourth all-time goal scorer.

He has made more than 500 appearances in La Liga with Real Sociedad, Atletico, and Barcelona.

This season, he has scored three goals in nine games in all competitions for Atletico.