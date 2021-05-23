Lille clinched their first Ligue 1 crown since 2011 as they beat Angers 2-1 away in the final round of matches on Sunday.
Jonathan David and Burak Yılmaz found the back of the net to put Christophe Galtier's side on 83 points, one ahead of Paris St Germain who beat Stade Brest 2-0 away.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.