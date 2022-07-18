Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is closer to joining Jose Mourinho's AS Roma following his departure from Juventus, club sources confirmed Monday.

Dybala, who was linked with a transfer to Inter Milan after his deal with Juventus expired, will sign a three-year contract with Roma worth 6 million euros ($6.09 million), Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The 28-year-old won five league titles and four Coppa Italia trophies with Juventus after joining the Turin-based club from Palermo in 2015, scoring 115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions.

Dybala will become Roma's fourth signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of midfielder Nemanja Matic, goalkeeper Mile Svilar and Turkish defender Zeki Çelik.

Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season and won the Europa Conference League under Jose Mourinho.

In the meanwhile, German giant Bayern Munich has reportedly agreed a deal worth 70 million euros to sign Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.

German dailies Bild and Sport1 claimed the fee for the 22-year-old would be followed by an additional 10 million euros in bonuses.

Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than 45 million euros, to help finance the transfer.

"It's true that we have had discussions. De Ligt is a very, very interesting player," Bayern executive director Olivier Kahn told Bild at the weekend.

Man Utd lands Martinez

Earlier Sunday, Premier League powerhouse Manchester United signed Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Ajax confirmed United will pay an initial 57 million euros with a further 10 million euros in performance-related bonuses.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalized, and to U.K. visa requirements," United said in a statement.

Martinez is set to be reunited with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has already added midfielder Christian Eriksen and left-back Tyrell Malacia to a squad that finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League last year.

Martinez moved to Ajax from Defensa y Justicia in his homeland, winning two Eredivisie titles and helping the Dutch champions reach the last 16 of the Champions League last season.