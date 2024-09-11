Beşiktaş's veteran defender Gabriel Paulista has set his sights on achieving the best possible result in the UEFA Europa League, expressing that winning the tournament would be a tremendous accomplishment.

"Winning the Europa League is a fantastic dream and achievement. We are taking it step by step, focusing on advancing past each stage," he said.

As Beşiktaş prepares for their upcoming Süper Lig match against Trabzonspor, Paulista shared his thoughts with the media.

"We’ve had a fantastic start to the season," he added. "I’m pleased to share my experience and leadership with the younger players. We've made an excellent start and everything is in place to continue our momentum."

Paulista acknowledged the competitive nature of the Süper Lig, comparing it to other leagues he has played in. "This league is more physically demanding and competitive. The away matches are particularly challenging, but with our experienced and quality squad, I’m confident we’ll continue our strong performance. I believe I’ve adapted well and we will keep improving."

Looking ahead to their match against Trabzonspor, Paulista said: "The international break was beneficial for us. We rested and prepared well. The Trabzonspor game will be tough, especially with their recent coaching change. We’re fully focused on this match and approaching it with a step-by-step mindset."

Discussing their ambitions, Paulista emphasized: "We must strive for success and trophies without settling for less. We need to maintain our good start and improve further. Success requires relentless effort and minimizing mistakes."

On the subject of refereeing, Paulista drew a comparison between the Süper Lig and La Liga. "Each league has its own refereeing style. In England, referees allow more play, while La Liga involves more interruptions. The Süper Lig is somewhat similar to La Liga in terms of frequent stoppages. We respect the referees' decisions and hope to navigate the season effectively."

Evaluating their Europa League prospects, Paulista stated: "Every match and every team is challenging. All teams have top players and are highly competitive. We need to focus on our performance and aim for the highest possible position in the Europa League. It’s crucial to navigate through tough matches and advance as far as we can."

Finally, addressing the demanding schedule ahead, Paulista added: "We’ll face a lot of travel and matches with limited rest. It’s part of football, and we must adapt. Excuses are not an option. We need to show our strength and focus on each challenge to achieve the best results across all competitions."