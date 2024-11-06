Turkish Süper Lig defending champions Galatasaray are set to host Tottenham Hotspur at Rams Park on Thursday, aiming to take another step toward the Europa League knockout rounds.

Sitting just three places and two points behind the Spurs in the 36-team table, the Turkish giants have shown they are no pushovers in this season’s campaign, with plenty of high-energy matches that have kept fans on the edge of their seats.

After a dominant 3-1 victory over PAOK on matchday one, Galatasaray's resilience shone even brighter in a thrilling 4-3 win over Elfsborg, reinforcing their knack for entertaining performances.

They may have stumbled slightly with a 2-2 draw at Rigas Futbola Skola, letting a two-goal lead slip, but the Lions are back on track with three Europa League matches yielding seven points, a solid showing as they prepare to face one of England’s best.

Okan Buruk’s squad is riding high with an 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including a recent 2-1 triumph over Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig.

With this momentum, Galatasaray holds an eight-point cushion atop the league standings, poised to dominate domestically.

Yet Thursday’s clash with Tottenham remains a focal point; a win would inch Galatasaray closer to the knockout stages, a feat they’ve achieved in two of the last three seasons.

While history hasn’t always favored the Lions against English clubs – their only recent success being a memorable 3-2 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford – Galatasaray is banking on home advantage and a reinvigorated lineup to tip the scales.

Missing only left-back İsmail Jakobs due to a knee injury, Galatasaray will welcome the return of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera from suspension.

Former Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez, fresh off a goal against Beşiktaş, is expected to marshal the backline alongside Abdülkerim Bardakçı, while midfield solidity will come from ex-Arsenal star Lucas Torreira and new recruit Gabriel Sara.

Upfront, Victor Osimhen’s red-hot form – with four goals in his last three games – adds another layer to Galatasaray’s offensive arsenal.

The Nigerian could lead the charge with or alongside Mauro Icardi, the club's top scorer this season with six goals, as they look to unlock Tottenham’s defense.

Tottenham, meanwhile, travels to Istanbul seeking to keep their flawless Europa League record intact.

Coach Ange Postecoglou's side has been impressive, securing three wins in three group matches, including a gritty 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar last time out.

But Spurs have faced challenges on the road, dropping their last two away games in all competitions, and a trip to Rams Park presents no easy task, especially with a lineup hit by injuries.

Key player Richarlison is sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up in their recent 4-1 comeback win over Aston Villa, and defensive mainstay Cristian Romero remains doubtful with a foot issue.

This could open the door for Ben Davies to step in alongside Radu Dragusin in central defense, while Postecoglou may also rotate his squad with potential recalls for James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Timo Werner.