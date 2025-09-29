Turkish Süper Lig powerhouse, Galatasaray, host Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League league phase clash that feels like more than just three points.

For the Lions, the opening night of Europe’s grandest competition could hardly have gone worse.

A 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt exposed defensive frailties and left them anchored near the bottom of the 36-team table.

Yet in Istanbul, this is a team transformed.

Okan Buruk’s men have turned RAMS Park into one of Europe’s most intimidating fortresses – 27 straight games unbeaten at home in all competitions.

The streak includes league, cup and Europa League nights, built on fervent support that routinely rattles opponents.

Full strength, fresh firepower

The good news for “Cimbom” is the return of their stars.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who hobbled off international duty earlier this month, is fit again and poised to make his Champions League debut in the red and yellow.

Osimhen’s cameo against Alanyaspor at the weekend reassured Buruk and the forward is expected to start against Liverpool.

Midfield engine Lucas Torreira, who collapsed during halftime of that same league game, has also been cleared to play.

For a side that thrives on intensity, having their talismanic duo back in the XI could be decisive.

The hosts will also look to summer reinforcements Ilkay Gündoğan and Leroy Sane to carry their experience into battle.

With a frontline boasting both youth and pedigree, Galatasaray are banking on early goals – they’ve scored first in each of their last 19 games, a streak that speaks volumes about their aggression from kickoff.

The 12th man

Then there’s the crowd. More than 45,000 will fill RAMS Park on Tuesday, generating the cauldron-like atmosphere that has long defined Galatasaray nights in Europe.

The whistles, chants and thunderous pressure are not mere spectacle – they often shake even the most composed visitors.

Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot admitted his players will need to “block out the noise” to execute their plan. History suggests that is easier said than done.

Wounded Liverpool

For Liverpool, the timing is tricky. After opening their Premier League defense with five consecutive wins, the Reds stumbled over the weekend, losing 2-1 at Crystal Palace with a stoppage-time collapse.

It was their first domestic defeat under Jürgen Klopp's successor, Slot, who took over in the summer.

Despite a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener, questions linger about the team’s defensive consistency – they’ve conceded two or more goals in half of their matches this season.

Yet Liverpool arrive with immense firepower.

Mohamed Salah remains the heartbeat of their attack, supported by a rebuilt forward line that includes record signings Florian Wirtz (140 million euros/$164 million) from Leverkusen) and Alexander Isak (120 million euros from Newcastle).

Add Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai to the mix and the visitors boast arguably Europe’s deepest attacking arsenal.

At the back, though, vulnerabilities persist. Virgil van Dijk, still the pillar of their defense, has looked stretched at times.

His looming battle with Galatasaray’s rising star Barış Alper Yılmaz carries added intrigue: the two clashed memorably at Euro 2024, where Yılmaz’s fearless runs unsettled the Dutch captain and briefly stole headlines across Europe.

Their rematch could tilt Tuesday’s balance.

History and hunger

Liverpool’s motivation is clear.

They’ve not lifted the Champions League trophy since 2019 and Slot was handed more than 500 million euros in summer reinforcements to end that 20-year drought.

But Europe has not always been kind to the Reds on the road – in their last 39 away fixtures in UEFA competition, they’ve drawn only once, often living and dying by narrow margins.

For Galatasaray, Tuesday is about more than points.

It’s about reclaiming their European identity after years in the shadows.

Their last home Champions League match came on Nov. 29, 2023 – a 3-3 draw with Manchester United – and since then, the club has waited 671 days to return under the brightest lights.

With their fortress intact, their fans restless and their squad at full strength, the Turkish champions are ready to test Liverpool’s mettle.