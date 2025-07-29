Fresh off securing Victor Osimhen in a record-breaking move, Turkish champions Galatasaray are now aiming their sights on replacing a legend between the posts – and they’re gunning for the biggest names available: Gianluigi Donnarumma or Ederson.

Following Fernando Muslera’s farewell in June after a storied 13-year run in Istanbul, capped by a move to Argentina’s Estudiantes, Galatasaray’s top brass set their sights on a world-class goalkeeper as their next marquee signing for the 2025-26 season and they aren’t thinking small.

Their shortlist? Paris Saint-Germain’s Donnarumma and Manchester City’s Ederson – two of the finest in global football, both potentially on the move as Europe's summer shuffle kicks into high gear.

Attack first, now the backline

Galatasaray already made headlines earlier this month by triggering Osimhen’s 75 million euro ($88 million) release clause from Napoli.

The Nigerian striker – who netted 37 goals and assisted 12 more in 36 games last season – had been on loan but is now the club’s permanent talisman.

With that firepower locked in, the focus shifts to fortifying the backline.

Backup Günay Güvenç was solid last season, letting in just 22 goals across 34 matches.

But the club is pushing for elite status and they want a keeper to match Osimhen's star power.

Donnarumma deal gathers steam

Gianluigi Donnarumma, 26, is on Galatasaray’s radar as contract talks stall in Paris.

According to La Repubblica and Hürriyet, PSG have been reluctant to meet the Italian’s 12 million euro-a-year demand or guarantee him a starting role, prompting serious interest from Istanbul – along with competition from Manchester United, Manchester City, and Saudi giants Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Sources close to the deal suggest Galatasaray’s financial offer is among the most attractive, with backing from recent global sponsorship deals and a Champions League campaign to sweeten the pot.

Donnarumma, who kept 17 clean sheets in 47 games last season, is intrigued by the promise of being Galatasaray’s No. 1 in Europe’s premier club competition.

But City’s long-standing interest – especially if Pep Guardiola deems him Ederson’s successor – casts a long shadow.

Serie A sides Juventus and Inter Milan are also circling, though tight budgets make them outsiders.

Meanwhile, Saudi clubs may tempt with wages but lack the Champions League stage Donnarumma craves.

Plan B?

If Donnarumma slips away, Galatasaray already have Plan B in motion.

Sources from The Sun and Hürriyet confirm a preliminary agreement is in place with Ederson.

The Brazilian veteran is likely to be the odd man out if City go all in on Donnarumma.

Ederson, 31, helped City clinch a sixth league title last season, recording 12 clean sheets in 35 matches.

With Stefan Ortega rising at City and a reported 40 million euro tag on Ederson’s head, Galatasaray are prepared to swoop – bolstered again by new cash flow and the PR power of Osimhen.

Ederson’s reputation as a ball-playing sweeper-keeper suits manager Okan Buruk’s high press perfectly, making him more than just a fallback.

PSG’s shift opens door

PSG’s reported 40 million euro pursuit of Lille keeper Lucas Chevalier could be the domino that topples this entire saga.

If the 23-year-old Frenchman arrives, Donnarumma’s exit becomes almost inevitable and Galatasaray stand ready to pounce.

L’Equipe reported last week that the Ligue 1 champs are moving quickly on Chevalier after his stellar campaign (15 clean sheets in 34 league matches), aiming to reduce wage bills and rejuvenate the squad.

Financial firepower, European ambitions

Galatasaray’s bid for elite goalkeeping talent reflects a new era under President Dursun Özbek.

The club's round-of-16 finish in last season’s Champions League and a third consecutive Süper Lig crown have sparked optimism and investment.

A 150 million euro stadium renovation plan, high-value sponsorships and Osimhen’s arrival have shifted Galatasaray into Europe’s upper transfer bracket.

The club is offering Donnarumma a four-year deal worth up to 12 million euros annually – a figure in line with UEFA’s FFP rules but rare for Turkish football.