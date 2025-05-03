Galatasaray turned RAMS Park into a fortress once again, overwhelming Sivasspor 4-1 on Sunday night to collect their sixth straight win in all competitions and keep their title charge on track in the Süper Lig’s 34th week.

The Lions roared early, taking command from kickoff and slicing through Sivasspor’s defense with ruthless precision.

Lucas Torreira opened the scoring in the 9th minute, pouncing on a rebound after Victor Osimhen’s close-range shot was parried by keeper Ali Şaşal Vural.

It was the Uruguayan’s fourth consecutive game with a goal, setting a new personal best of six goals in a single season.

Just six minutes later, Osimhen made it 2-0, cleaning up the scraps after Eren Elmalı’s strike rattled the post.

By the 21st minute, Galatasaray were flying.

Barış Alper Yılmaz stole the ball from a sluggish Tolga Ciğerci and fired in a low effort from outside the box to push the lead to 3-0.

The onslaught didn’t stop there.

In the 31st, Sallai whipped in a curling free-kick from the right and Osimhen controlled it beautifully before blasting it into the net for his second of the night – and his 33rd goal of the season, breaking his own career scoring record.

Sivasspor clawed one back just two minutes later when Rei Manaj slotted home through Fernando Muslera’s legs after meeting a clever pass from Ciğerci on the right flank.

But the damage was done. The first half ended 4-1, and the visitors were left chasing shadows.

The second half saw fewer fireworks but no lack of drama. In the 47th minute, Osimhen appeared to complete a hat trick, but VAR ruled the goal offside.

Near the end, Koita looked to have pulled another back for Sivasspor after a defensive slip, but after a lengthy VAR check, referee Ozan Ergün wiped the goal out – first for offside, then due to a foul on Mertens in the buildup.

Galatasaray cruised to the final whistle, extending their home unbeaten run to 16 matches.

They’ve now won 13 and drawn three at RAMS Park this season, last tasting defeat on home turf in the 37th week of the previous campaign against Fenerbahçe.

With the win, Galatasaray’s red-hot form continues. They’ve beaten Samsunspor, Bodrum FC, Eyüpspor, and Sivasspor in the league, while also knocking out Fenerbahçe and Konyaspor in the Turkish Cup.

Next up, the Istanbul side will have a massive away test against Trabzonspor.

Torreira, with five goals in the league and 1 in the cup, is now enjoying the most prolific season of his career, surpassing the five-goal seasons he posted with Fiorentina and Pescara. He started once again in midfield but made way in the 86th minute for Berkan Kutlu.

Barış Alper Yılmaz also continued his breakthrough campaign, netting his 11th league goal and 12th overall – adding to his single strike in the Europa League.

He played the full 90, displaying relentless energy across the front line.

But the night belonged to Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker now has 33 goals across all competitions – 24 in the Süper Lig, 6 in the Europa League, and 3 in the Turkish Cup – surpassing the 31-goal mark he set with Napoli in the 2022-23 season. After his brace, he was subbed off in the 70th minute to a standing ovation, replaced by Mertens.