As Galatasaray set their bold vision for the future in motion, the club’s most crucial focus remains the fate of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Currently on loan from Napoli, the forward has become an integral figure in the squad, with rival top European clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea aggressively pursuing him.

The question on everyone’s mind: will Osimhen stay at Galatasaray, or is he set for a move elsewhere?

Osimhen's decision

Galatasaray’s Vice President, Abdullah Kavukçu, described signing Osimhen as "a dream turned reality."

The striker’s impact has been immediate, becoming a key player at the club despite early rumors suggesting he might leave in January.

With the end of the season drawing near, Osimhen's final decision will shape the future of Galatasaray’s attack.

"He loves Galatasaray, and despite the transfer speculation, he remained with us," said Kavukçu. "He will inform us of his decision by April."

Galatasaray's leadership is hoping for a positive outcome, but rivals continue to make their move for the sought-after striker.

The club is fully aware of Osimhen's value and remains eager to secure him long-term, but it all hinges on his upcoming decision.

Infrastructure, financial plans

While Osimhen’s future takes center stage, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek outlined an ambitious blueprint for the club’s future.

Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek speaks during an iftar gathering at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 17, 2025. (IHA Photo)

The focus on infrastructure development, financial sustainability, and long-term success was clear during an iftar gathering at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities.

Özbek highlighted the modernization of the club’s training complex and the creation of a multi-sport facility to cater to basketball, volleyball, and swimming.

With real estate ventures in Riva, Florya, and Mecidiyeköy expected to provide the necessary financial backing, Galatasaray is committed to becoming a leading global powerhouse. "Sporting success is not enough; strong financial support is crucial," Özbek remarked.

Financial health

Özbek also addressed the club’s debt, confirming the remaining TL1.2 billion ($32.7 million) owed to the Turkish Banks Association (TBB).

However, with real estate projects set to generate funds, Galatasaray is confident it will overcome this challenge.

Özbek further added that the club’s revenue model, bolstered by record sponsorships and full-capacity matches, positions them among Europe’s top clubs in terms of revenue.