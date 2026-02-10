Galatasaray will convene its regular February meeting of the board on Wednesday, Feb. 11, as the club’s senior oversight body gathers to examine finances, sporting performance and governance matters at a key stage of the season.

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time at the Özhan Canaydın Conference Hall inside the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park.

It is part of the club’s routine monthly governance process and brings together former presidents, long-serving members and senior figures who serve in an advisory and supervisory role between the general assembly and the board of directors.

Financial review

The main agenda item is the presentation and discussion of Galatasaray’s audited financial statements covering the first six months of the 2025-26 season, from June 1 to Nov. 30, 2025.

Prepared in line with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards and adjusted for inflation accounting, the reports reflect the consolidated performance of Galatasaray Sportif Sınai ve Ticari Yatırımlar A.Ş. (Galatasaray Sports, Industrial and Commercial Investments Inc.), the publicly listed company overseeing professional football operations.

According to recent disclosures on the Public Disclosure Platform, consolidated revenue for the period reached approximately TL 9.7 billion ($222.3 million), an increase of around 60 percent compared to the same period last season.

The group reported a net profit attributable to the parent company of roughly TL 1.4 billion, while shareholders’ equity stood near TL 15.35 billion.

Despite the strong headline figures, underlying pressures remain.

Analysts note that core football operations continue to face structural challenges, while total liabilities and borrowings remain high, around TL 11 billion, reflecting transfer spending, wage commitments and broader economic conditions in Türkiye.

Sporting and administrative activity report

Club executives will also present a comprehensive activity report covering both administrative and sporting developments during the period.

The presentation will include updates on performances in the Süper Lig, Turkish Cup and UEFA competitions, progress within the youth academy, results across other branches such as basketball and volleyball, as well as infrastructure projects and commercial initiatives.

Following these presentations, the club’s Audit Board will deliver its findings and opinions on the financial statements and activity reports, providing independent oversight and ensuring compliance with regulations and club statutes.

Board presidency election on the horizon

An additional and closely watched agenda item concerns the upcoming board presidency election, scheduled for March 14, 2026.

Potential candidates will be given the opportunity to address the assembly and outline their views and priorities ahead of the vote.

The role of board president is regarded as one of the most prestigious positions within Galatasaray, carrying significant influence in club oversight, mediation and the protection of institutional tradition.

Monthly meetings of the board are a cornerstone of governance at Galatasaray and other major Turkish clubs, promoting transparency, accountability and member participation.

The timing of this session is particularly significant as the club balances midseason sporting pressure with financial scrutiny linked to its publicly listed status.