Galatasaray crowned their 25th Turkish Süper Lig championship with a spectacular celebration at Istanbul’s iconic Yenikapı Miting Alanı on Sunday, where thousands of passionate fans gathered to honor the club’s historic achievement.

Club President Dursun Özbek took to the stage with his family, greeting roaring supporters as chants echoed across the venue. “Welcome to the festival celebrating our 25th championship and our fifth star,” Özbek declared, his words frequently met with jubilant fan cheers and heartfelt chants.

Özbek framed this triumph as more than just a title win. “Today, we don’t just celebrate a championship — we celebrate the victory of good people over all adversities. We honor the faith of those who never stray from their path and the unyielding spirit of those who refuse to give up, no matter the obstacle,” he said, striking a deeply emotional tone.

Drawing a powerful connection to Istanbul’s historic roots, Özbek welcomed fans to the heart of the “historic peninsula,” where their ancestors once ruled the world from the nearby Topkapı Palace. “Let all of Istanbul hear us now: Galatasaray is the faith of this nation. It is the positive energy within our people’s happiness. We will work even harder to grow this energy and bring success to Europe. I promise all Galatasaray fans we will leave no stone unturned in that pursuit. Congratulations on our 25th championship and our fifth star. Long live Galatasaray!”