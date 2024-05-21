At an evening gathering at Raffles Hotel, Süheyl Batum, one of the presidential candidates for Galatasaray, outlined his vision, goals, and projects to the club’s congress members.

The event was marked by Batum’s address concerning the aftermath of Sunday's Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby.

Batum began by expressing gratitude to former Galatasaray presidents Ünal Aysal and Alp Yalman before addressing the previous night's derby incidents.

"We had a different presentation planned, but the events of last night have changed that," Batum said, referencing the highly charged match.

Reflecting on the derby, Batum said, "It was a significant and sorrowful night for Turkish and world football, justice, law, ethics, and morality."

He lamented Galatasaray's loss to their archrivals, Fenerbahçe, but emphasized a more distressing issue: the invasion of their stadium.

"Our stadium, our home, was stormed. The current administration under Dursun Özbek has turned this club into an easily targeted entity. It started with threats against Erden Timur. We asked what was being done about it, and they told us not to worry. But last night, they crossed the line by invading our home," he said.

Batum detailed the assault on the stadium manager by individuals allegedly linked to the Fenerbahçe coach’s son.

"This is unacceptable. If the current administration doesn’t act, we will," Batum declared.

He also criticized Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç for threatening Galatasaray’s secretary general, Eray Yazgan, and for instigating violence within the stadium.

Rezan Epözdemir, a member of Batum’s management team, highlighted issues with the Riva project, revealing that Galatasaray had lost $300 million.

He emphasized that the club’s rights and interests were not defended, and critical information was withheld under the guise of confidentiality.

In a press conference, President Dursun Özbek announced criminal complaints against Ali Koç and his entourage for their actions post-derby.

Özbek accused Koç of entering the stadium with armed guards, inciting violence, and disrespecting Galatasaray’s legacy. "Everything is on camera. We will hold Ali Koç accountable for every act," Özbek vowed.

The Lions' president suspended all election-related activities, emphasizing the club’s focus on securing their 24th championship. "No election is more important than this championship. Our only goal is victory," he asserted.

He condemned Koç’s actions as fake bravado, criticizing his behavior as divisive and dangerous.

"Provoking people and turning communities against each other is nothing but treason. This is not the conduct of someone who cares about Turkey’s happiness and peace," Özbek said.

Despite the turmoil, Özbek emphasized the unity and resilience of Galatasaray.

"Our determination and strength come from our commitment to doing the right thing," he said. Sports Deputy Director Erden Timur echoed these sentiments, affirming their focus on winning the championship and maintaining solidarity.

Timur criticized the police’s handling of the stadium invasion, stating that the police, who were supposed to ensure security, instead allowed the aggressors free rein.

He also highlighted the systemic issues within Turkish football governance that have led to such incidents.

Both Özbek and Timur remained steadfast in their commitment to Galatasaray’s values and success.

They called for justice and accountability, urging all involved to uphold the integrity of the sport and the club.