Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek says the club are fighting on two fronts at once: chasing a record-extending 26th Süper Lig title while reshaping the institution with modern facilities, financial discipline and long-term projects designed to keep the club competitive for decades.

Speaking to reporters at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities after the first half of the league season, Özbek described a demanding campaign and an equally intense period off the pitch as Galatasaray prepare for the January transfer window.

“We’re entering the break in a very tough season,” Özbek said. “Our target is the 26th championship. The work never stops, especially with a transfer period ahead.”

Future backbone

Özbek underlined that infrastructure remains the cornerstone of his presidency.

The senior football team has moved from Florya to Kemerburgaz, while construction has begun on new academy facilities.

A major indoor sports complex next to the stadium is scheduled to break ground in March.

“If you want to be a world-class club and carry Galatasaray into the next century, your facilities must match the era,” Özbek said. “That’s why we are investing heavily.”

Galatasaray have spent roughly TL 1 billion ($23.4 million) from their own resources on Kemerburgaz alone, alongside major investments in Galatasaray Island, the academy complex and the Mecidiyeköy property.

Financial reset and sustainability

Özbek said the club have transformed their financial position compared to four or five years ago, moving toward a sustainable model that supports sporting success without future shocks.

“We’ve brought Galatasaray to the top level financially among competing clubs,” he said. “Our aim is sustainability. With this structure, we’ve won the league three straight seasons and we’re moving quickly toward a fourth.”

He added that Galatasaray now boast the highest squad value in Turkey and are the most valuable club on the stock exchange.

Crucially, Özbek stressed that installment payments on roughly 140 million euros ($165 million) in transfer fees from recent seasons will be completed by the end of this term, meaning the club will carry no outstanding transfer debt ahead of the May elections.

“We didn’t take shortcuts by leaving problems to the next administration,” he said. “We were careful.”

Patience for amateurs

Özbek asked supporters to show patience regarding amateur sports, explaining that income from club projects will be placed into a dedicated fund, with returns used to finance non-football branches.

“In the near future, the budget for amateur sports will grow significantly,” he said. “With these funds, we’ll take them to a very ambitious level.”

January transfers

On the winter window, Özbek dismissed the idea of reckless spending.

“Every team has gaps. We want to fill ours under the most suitable economic conditions,” he said. “We’ll bring in players who give Galatasaray the best performance for the right price.”

UCL ambitions

Özbek was clear that Galatasaray’s ambitions extend well beyond domestic success.

“Galatasaray aim to win every competition they enter,” he said. “Winning the Champions League is one of our goals. Without that ambition, Galatasaray wouldn’t step onto the pitch.”

He emphasized stability over short-lived success. “We don’t want one brilliant year followed by years of absence. We want a consistent performance level.”

Illegal betting

Özbek categorically rejected any attempt to link Galatasaray with illegal betting, referencing a sponsorship deal that was terminated immediately after the Turkish Football Federation reversed its initial approval.

“Not a single kuruş entered Galatasaray’s accounts from that deal,” he said. “We gained no benefit. Galatasaray have nothing to do with illegal betting.”

He also criticized what he described as repeated attempts to damage the club’s reputation, likening them to past accusations over ticket scalping and transfer financing.

“Galatasaray’s soldier”

Özbek said he does not seek personal praise for his work, describing himself as a man on duty.

“I’ve been part of Galatasaray since childhood,” he said. “I do this as Galatasaray’s soldier. Soldiers don’t go to war expecting applause.”

He thanked supporters and associations for their backing, adding that the systems now in place are designed to endure beyond individual administrations.

Özbek confirmed that construction on the Aslantepe project – a major indoor sports complex on a 62-decare site between the stadium and Vadistanbul – will begin at the end of March.

The project, expected to cost around $200 million and take four years, is designed to be largely self-financing through naming rights and other revenue streams.

Galatasaray are expected to fully vacate Florya within four to five months, once legal and construction processes are completed.

Baltacı case

General secretary Eray Yazgan and Sportif AŞ deputy chairman Abdullah Kavukcu said claims that Galatasaray abandoned young defender Metehan Baltacı amid an illegal betting investigation are false.

“Our board members, lawyers and sporting director have all visited him,” Yazgan said. “We trust Metehan completely and believe he will be cleared.”

Kavukcu added that the club respects the legal process while supporting the player, noting his age and circumstances.

