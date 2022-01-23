Istanbul giant Galatasaray, which has been suffering through poor performances lately and ranks 14th in the Turkish Super Lig, is close to signing highly anticipated midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan from Portugal's Benfica.

According to local media, the Portuguese player is close to returning to Galatasaray on loan once again, where he shined last year with his impeccable performances.

A Bola, a Portuguese sports newspaper, reported in a piece on Sunday that the Lions will pay 1.5 million euros to get the 23-year-old central midfielder on loan for 18 months.

The transfer, highly awaited by Galatasaray fans, has been rumored for months now.

The Istanbul side is expected to announce the arrival of Fernandes soon.

In the 2020-2021 season, Fernandes played 18 matches, scoring a goal and assisting on three other.

Galatasaray’s former coach Fatih Terim was adamant to bring the Portuguese midfielder back to Florya, where the Lions’ training grounds is located.

Terim's successor Domenec Torrent is also expected to include him in the starting eleven in most matches, as midfield is considered Galatasaray’s weakest spot.