Galatasaray are turning heads in Europe with their bold bid for Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen, signaling a dramatic leap in ambition as the Turkish giants aim to step into the ring with continental heavyweights.

At the club’s modern Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities, Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu made it clear: Galatasaray no longer wants to just dominate Türkiye – they want to rattle the gates of Europe.

“We’re building a team that can challenge the best,” Kavukcu said during a Youth and Sports Day press event on May 19. “Galatasaray is now a global brand.”

Osimhen or bust?

The crown jewel of their summer transfer vision is a permanent move for Osimhen.

The 26-year-old striker on loan from Napoli is one of Europe’s most prized forwards.

Chelsea, Arsenal, and PSG are in the hunt, but Galatasaray are ready to throw its hat in the ring.

“We’ve set aside a budget for Osimhen,” Kavukcu revealed. “If he says yes, we’ll start immediately.”

With a rumored 70–80 million euro ($79-90 million) price tag, it’s a massive financial play – but one Galatasaray believes is justified by their growing coffers, strong sponsorships, and a fiercely loyal 52,000-strong home crowd at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex.

Landing Osimhen would be seismic – not just for his goals but for what it would mean symbolically.

“People mention five clubs for Osimhen,” Kavukcu added. “We’re working to be one of them.”

No Sane (for now)

As for talk linking Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané to Istanbul? Kavukcu coolly brushed it aside.

“It’s not just Sane,” he said. “We’ve discussed many names – even back in January. But the operation hasn’t begun yet.”

The club is waiting on the green light from President Dursun Özbek before launching full-scale negotiations. Timing, they say, is everything.

Sane, 29, remains under contract with Bayern until 2025 and would bring firepower to a front line that already boasts Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens. Yet for now, the German winger remains a name on paper.

Still, hurdles persist. Financial Fair Play regulations, Türkiye’s tighter domestic fiscal rules, and the perception of the Süper Lig as a step down from Europe’s top five leagues all pose real challenges.