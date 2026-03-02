Galatasaray close their Group A campaign in the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Tuesday with an away trip to Alanyaspor, already qualified but intent on completing a flawless four-game run.

Kickoff at Alanya Oba Stadium comes at a delicate point in the season. The Istanbul giants are balancing a fierce Süper Lig title race with the demands of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, yet their domestic cup form has been ruthless and controlled.

Control and depth

Three matches, three wins, nine points. That is the simple headline of Galatasaray’s group stage.

They edged RAMS Başakşehir 1-0 in a tactical opener, navigated a tricky away tie against Fethiyespor with a 2-1 victory, and then handled Istanbulspor 3-1 at home with authority.

Qualification was sealed early, but the performances revealed something deeper than results. Even with rotation, the structure has held.

Okan Buruk has used the cup to stretch his squad without lowering standards.

Midfield balance has remained intact, full-backs have pushed high, and the forward line has rotated without losing sharpness in the final third.

Rotation under pressure

The schedule is unforgiving. Galatasaray are chasing a fourth straight league crown and recently came through a dramatic European tie against Juventus to reach the Champions League last 16.

That two-leg battle demanded intensity and exposed defensive cracks.

Nine goals conceded in their last five competitive matches point to small but real issues. Injuries have disrupted continuity at the back, and the high press has occasionally left space in transition. The numbers contrast with their earlier league solidity, where they conceded less than a goal per match on average.

Buruk is expected to protect key forwards such as Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi, both central to their title push. The cup has offered minutes to squad players and younger options, and this match should follow that pattern. The challenge is to rotate without losing defensive compactness.

Alanyaspor’s incentive

Alanyaspor enter the final round second in the group with seven points. They have beaten Boluspor and Fatih Karagümrük, and held Trabzonspor to a 2-2 draw. Their position is strong but not beyond risk, which gives this match edge.

They also have fresh motivation. Just days earlier, they lost 3-1 to Galatasaray in the league. Conceding three at RAMS Park exposed defensive lapses, yet they created moments and showed they can test the leaders in transition. At home, with a compact ground and urgency in the air, they will not approach this as a formality.

The weight of history

Recent history favors Galatasaray heavily. They have won the last eight meetings between the sides in all competitions, scoring freely and conceding sparingly. Over that run, the Istanbul club have averaged more than two goals per game against Alanyaspor, often deciding matches through width and quick vertical attacks.

But cup football has its own tempo. With one side rotating and the other chasing security, margins can narrow.

For Galatasaray, the objective is not qualification but authority. A fourth straight group win would extend their unbeaten cup run to double digits and reinforce a mentality built on consistency across competitions. After lifting the trophy last in 2019, there is quiet determination to bring it back.

For Alanyaspor, this is about leverage. A positive result strengthens their knockout position and restores belief after the league defeat.