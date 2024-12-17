Turkish Süper Lig giants Galatasaray have set their sights on Argentine star Paulo Dybala as Mauro Icardi’s injury leaves a void in their attacking lineup.

The reigning champions wasted no time initiating talks for the 31-year-old forward, who has an illustrious resume with stints at Instituto, Palermo, Juventus and Roma.

With Icardi sidelined, the club sees Dybala as the perfect fit to bolster their squad.

According to Sports Digitale, Dybala’s agent, Carlos Novel, traveled to Istanbul ahead of Galatasaray’s derby clash with Trabzonspor to discuss terms.

The agent not only held meetings with the club but also attended the high-stakes match, signaling serious progress in negotiations.

Reports from Sky Sports indicate that Galatasaray is prepared to offer Dybala a lucrative 10 million pound ($12.7 million) annual salary, making him one of the highest earners in the league if the deal is finalized.

Dybala, known for his finesse, creativity, and goal-scoring prowess, could prove to be a game-changer for the Istanbul giants as they aim to maintain their domestic dominance and make waves in European competitions.

The Argentine forward, who began his career at Instituto before earning global acclaim with Juventus, would bring a wealth of experience and flair to Galatasaray's attacking line.