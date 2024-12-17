Unbeaten Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray continued their dominant run, edging Trabzonspor 4-3 in a nail-biting clash at RAMS Park on Monday.

A stoppage-time header from Michy Batshuayi ensured the Lions held their six-point lead atop the standings after a dramatic comeback.

The match began with a bang as Dries Mertens struck in the 8th minute, capitalizing on Galatasaray’s aggressive start.

However, defensive lapses on the left flank allowed Trabzonspor’s Ozan Tufan to equalize in the 17th minute.

Galatasaray quickly regained their footing.

Yunus Akgün dazzled the home crowd with a stunning strike in the 29th minute to restore the lead, 2-1.

Despite creating more chances, including opportunities for Roland Sallai and Barış Alper Yılmaz, Galatasaray entered halftime with a narrow advantage.

Trabzonspor fight back

The second half saw Trabzonspor storm out with renewed vigor.

Simon Banza leveled the score at 2-2 in the 51st minute, pouncing on a defensive error by Abdülkerim Bardakcı.

Just four minutes later, Tufan struck again to give Trabzonspor a surprising 3-2 lead.

Galatasaray responded swiftly, equalizing through a Michy Batshuayi penalty in the 63rd minute.

The tension peaked as both teams traded chances, but Trabzonspor’s goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır stood tall, frustrating Galatasaray’s relentless attacks.

Deep into stoppage time, Batshuayi rose to the occasion.

His 90+8th-minute header sealed a thrilling 4-3 victory, sparking wild celebrations at RAMS Park.

This marked Galatasaray’s 13th win in 15 matches, maintaining their unbeaten streak with 41 points. Trabzonspor, meanwhile, suffered their fifth defeat in seven matches, remaining at 16 points.

Michy Batshuayi’s brace, including the game-winner, underlined his growing importance to Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old Belgian forward, who joined this season, now boasts six league goals and eight across all competitions.

Dries Mertens continued his consistent form, notching his fourth Süper Lig goal this season.

The veteran midfielder, playing in his third season with Galatasaray, has 24 goals in 108 appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old winger has been a revelation, adding another goal to his impressive tally. Akgün now has four goals in 15 Süper Lig matches and five goals in six UEFA Europa League appearances.

Abdülkerim Bardakcı’s misjudgment gifted Trabzonspor a crucial equalizer, but the defender redeemed himself by clearing a potential match-winner off the line in stoppage time, preserving Galatasaray’s chance for victory.

Galatasaray’s equalizer came via a 63rd-minute penalty after a VAR review confirmed a foul on Dries Mertens by Pedro Malheiro.

Referee Kadir Sağlam reversed his initial decision, allowing Batshuayi to convert from the spot.

Under coach Şenol Güneş, Trabzonspor has won just once in their last seven matches, losing five.

Simon Banza’s 10th league goal and Ozan Tufan’s brace weren’t enough to halt their slide.

The Congolese striker, on loan from Braga, reached double digits in league goals, solidifying his reputation as a lethal finisher.

The Lions have now gone 19 matches without defeat across the Süper Lig and UEFA Europa League, a streak dating back to their UEFA Champions League playoff loss to Young Boys on Aug. 27.

In this period, they’ve racked up 14 wins and five draws.