Turkish Süper Lig defending champions Galatasaray and Swiss side Young Boys clash in the first leg of their Champions League playoff, each just a step away from securing a spot in the group stage.

Both teams, having clinched domestic titles last season, now face off in this pivotal matchup at Bern's Wankdorf Stadium.

Galatasaray is determined to join Europe's elite after narrowly edging out Fenerbahçe for the Turkish Süper Lig title in the 2023-24 season.

With a record 102 points needed to overcome Fenerbahçe's challenge, the Lions are now focused on outshining their rivals once more, especially after Fenerbahçe's recent exit from Champions League qualifying in the third round.

Securing their third consecutive title – and the 25th in the club's history – ensured head coach Okan Buruk's position, but their performances this season have yet to match last year’s success.

After a mixed preseason, Galatasaray endured a heavy 5-0 defeat to Beşiktaş in the Turkish Super Cup and scraped a narrow victory in their league opener against Hatayspor, requiring two late goals to secure the win.

Galatasaray's Michy Batshuayi (C) celebrates with Berkan Kutlu (L) and Mauro Icardi after scoring against Hatayspor, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 9, 2024. (IHA Photo)

They bounced back with a 2-1 away triumph over Konyaspor last week, with Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Barış Alper Yılmaz finding the net.

Having been eliminated in the group stage of last year's Champions League and the Europa League's round of 32, Galatasaray now refocus on their quest to qualify for UEFA's premier competition.

Having reached the group stage in two of the past three seasons, Young Boys are eager to secure their return to Europe's top competition in the coming days.

However, their early-season form suggests a challenging road ahead in the playoffs.

The reigning Swiss Super League champions are still seeking their first league win after five matches, with only the storied Grasshopper Zurich below them in the standings.

With six titles in the last decade, Young Boys entered the new season aiming to maintain their dominance.

However, three consecutive defeats initially left them at the bottom, before they managed to earn some points with successive 2-2 draws against FC Zurich and Yverdon Sport.

New manager Patrick Rahmen is already feeling the heat to deliver a swift turnaround, especially with his team having conceded a staggering 13 goals so far.

Last season, under former coach Raphael Wicky, the Bern club finished third in a Champions League group that included Manchester City, RB Leipzig, and Red Star Belgrade, before falling to Sporting in the Europa League knockout round.

Now, their focus is on advancing to the expanded 36-team group phase, which would guarantee them eight high-profile matches between September and January.

Injury woes

Galatasaray will not only be missing Davinson Sanchez due to injury but also fellow defender Kaan Ayhan, who will be sidelined for the trip to Switzerland because of a suspension.

Derrick Kohn, who was already out with a chest infection last week, remains a doubt.

Additionally, summer signing Gabriel Sara, who featured in Friday’s away victory over Konyaspor, has left for England to be with his girlfriend, who is about to give birth.

In Sanchez's absence, Victor Nelsson may team up with Abdulkerim Bardakcı in central defense, while Sara's departure could see Lucas Torreira partner with Kerem Demirbay in central midfield.

Mauro Icardi once again leads the attack, having already found the net this season.

The former Inter Milan striker notched an impressive 32 goals and 12 assists across all competitions last term, including three goals in European play.

Young Boys, meanwhile, will be without Facinet Conte and Saidy Janko. Swiss international Kastriot Imeri, who spent much of last season injured, has recently suffered an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined until September.

Patrick Rahmen made several changes in a dominant weekend cup win over Printse-Nendaz, where his team scored 10 goals.

Cedric Itten scored a hattrick, but Silvere Ganvoula and Meschak Elia may currently be ahead of the former Rangers striker in the selection pecking order.