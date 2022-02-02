Fans of Istanbul giant Galatasaray were overcome with a genuine sense of humiliation on Wednesday as the club administration, headed by Burak Elmas, let archrival Beşiktaş unexpectedly announce the transfer of Gedson Fernandes, the Portuguese midfielder Gala fans had desperately awaited for over a year.

To add more salt to the wound, Fernandes is being loaned to Çaykur Rizespor, probably the club most hated by supporters – especially after last's year beef over right winger Oğulcan Çağlayan’s problematic transfer process that was entangled in legal disputes over alleged irregularities in the termination of his contract.

Scores of Galatasaray fans took to mainly Twitter after finding out that the news they'd been waiting for had come true but with a sick twist: Fernandes had finally touched down in the city only to join the Lions' Istanbul rivals, Beşiktaş. He was even flown into the city by Çaykur Rizespor officials on a private jet.

Both Galatasaray fans and Gedson Fernandes himself have long waited for the transfer of the Portuguese star, who previously played at English heavyweight Tottenham, from his current club Benfica.

A tired Gedson Fernandes wearing the Galatasaray colors after training in this Instagram story he shared recently (Photo taken from gedson_83 / Instagram)

As midfield is considered technically the weakest spot in Lions' current squad build-up, Fernandes' return had been eagerly awaited after he amazed Gala supporters with his superior performance last year when he played at the Istanbul club on loan.

The midfielder has many times teased his willingness to return to the lion pack, sharing pictures with official Galatasaray merch.

Many club officials also condemned what they called the incompetence of Burak Elmas' administration and declared that they will not administratively and financially acquit the governing board in the upcoming Galatasaray congress.

Burak Elmas reacts during a press conference at Galatasaray headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 11, 2022. (AA Photo)

The administration has previously drawn fire from Galatasaray fans on many occasions, with the latest controversial move to fire the club’s legendary coach Fatih Terim, who brought the first-ever European trophy to Turkey in the history of Turkish football, a record that remains unbroken to this day.