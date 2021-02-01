Galatasaray will look for a fourth consecutive win in Tuesday's Turkish Süper Lig game against Medipol Başakşehir.

Gameweek 23 will kick off at 7 p.m. local time (4 p.m. GMT) at Istanbul's Türk Telekom Stadium.

With 42 points, the Lions are currently in the third spot, winning in 13, drawing in three and losing in five games.

Medipol Başakşehir, who appointed Aykut Kocaman as its new manager Saturday, aims to end a four-game victory drought in the league.

Başakşehir currently has 24 points with six wins, six draws and nine defeats, putting it in the No. 15 spot in the standings.

Başakşehir's Bosnian midfielder Edin Visca, Belgian winger Nacer Chadli and Berkay Özcan will not play due to injuries.

Galatasaray will be missing Sofiane Feghouli, Oğulcan Çağlayan, Şener Özbayraklı, Emre Taşdemir and Radamel Falcao due to injuries.

Meanwhile, league leader Fenerbahçe will face Hatayspor in a tough away game at Antakya Atatürk Stadium.

The Yellow Canaries are currently at top of the league with 45 points while Hatayspor is in the seventh spot with 35 points.