The arena is set to ignite as Süper Lig reigning champions Galatasaray lock horns with Norwegian side Molde once again in a high-octane UEFA Champions League playoff round second leg on Tuesday.

All eyes will be glued to RAMS Park as the Lions set sights on a first Champions League group stage berth since the 2019-20 season.

Despite claiming the domestic throne in the Süper Lig's last season, Galatasaray found themselves starting their UEFA Champions League journey in the second qualifying round due to the country's ranking.

Undaunted, they have battled through the ranks, toppling Lithuania's Zalgiris and Slovenia's Olimpija Ljubljana to reach these high-stakes playoffs.

In a heart-pounding first-leg match against Molde, Galatasaray seized a 3-2 victory on foreign soil, setting the stage for Tuesday's grand spectacle.

With their sights set on the "Giants League," the yellow-red brigade will leave no stone unturned to secure a triumphant outcome in this crucial rematch.

The dramatic narrative is enhanced by the return of Lucas Torreira, a figure whose absence was palpably felt in their prior duel with Molde.

Torreira, having been sidelined due to a red card in the return match against Olimpija Ljubljana, stands poised to reclaim his place on the field, ready to weave his magic.

However, the tale takes an unforeseen twist as the Galatasaray faithful must await their new stars, Wilfried Zaha and Hakim Ziyech, to grace the pitch.

The duo, omitted from the list submitted to UEFA, will have to bide their time, adding an air of suspense to an already riveting narrative.

But as the stage is set and the players prepare to write history with every pass, it is the Argentine sensation Mauro Icardi who stands under the spotlight.

The star striker, embraced by the yellow-red family, has wasted no time proving his mettle.

With four goals in five matches across UEFA Champions League qualifiers and Süper Lig fixtures, Icardi has emerged as a talisman for the team, with three of those goals gracing the top 11.

The story of Galatasaray's season thus far reads like a saga of invincibility, marked by a streak of seven official matches undefeated.

A resounding testimony to their prowess, this run includes five wins and two draws, a testament to their dominance in both the local league and the UEFA Champions League.

Their resolute offense has seen the net bulge 12 times, while their impregnable defense has allowed a mere 4 goals to pierce their stronghold.