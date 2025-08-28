Galatasaray has got a tough slate of opponents for the league phase of this season's UEFA Champions League as the Turkish champions return after a one-year absence from Europe's premier competition.

Thursday's draw in Monaco pitted Galatasaray against some of Europe's biggest clubs. The Istanbul side will face Liverpool, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Ajax, Monaco, Bodo/Glimt of Norway and Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

This is the second season of the league phase format with 36 teams playing eight different opponents on a weighted schedule through January, and ranked in a single-standings table.

Bodo/Glimt and Union Saint-Gilloise are two of the four newcomers to the main stage of the Champions League, alongside Kairat Almaty and Russian-owned Pafos.

Games in Bodo and Almaty are set to be the longest-ever trips for visiting teams, and their home games in January are among the coldest in competition history. Bodo plays on a heated artificial turf field.

Galatasaray have been drawn to play Bodo in Istanbul.

Despite the tough draw, Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek struck a confident tone, saying they are "at least as strong" as their opponents.

"The Champions League is a completely different arena. Every team here must be treated equally. We are obliged to show a performance worthy of Galatasaray and one that will make our fans proud," said Özbek.

Chat how are we feeling? Our league phase opponents at #UCL 2025/2026 season pic.twitter.com/yhDPnQCrsM — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) August 28, 2025

"I am very happy. Fantastic teams are coming. It will be a great opportunity for Turkish fans to watch these matches, and we will do our best to make them and Türkiye proud," he added.

Galatasaray Sportif A.Ş. Vice President Abdullah Kavukçu was even more defiant, saying that everyone who play against the Süper Lig champions "should think twice."

"We saw last year that we perform well against strong teams. This season, we will raise our performance and emerge strong from what looks like a tough group. Everything is in our hands, and we will deliver results that make our fans happy," Kavukçu said.

"People say strong opponents came out of the draw, but Galatasaray are also very strong."

Brazilian former football player Kaka holds up the slip of Galatasaray during the draw ceremony for the group stage of the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League football tournament, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, Aug. 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Kavukçu emphasized that they have been reinforcing the squad with key signings.

Earlier on Thursday, the club completed a transfer of Ivorian international defender Wilfried Singo from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Galatasaray will pay around 30.7 million euros ($35.8 million) for the 24-year-old, making Singo the second most expensive transfer in the history of the Süper Lig.

The Lions paid a Turkish record of 75 million euros in July to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen permanently after a season on loan from Napoli.

The club also brought in winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer from Bayern Munich and will be able to count on the return from injury of Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi.

General view of former footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L), former coach Claudio Ranieri (2nd L) and former player Kaka (C) after Manchester City is drawn during the ceremony for the group stage of the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League football tournament, Monaco, Aug. 28, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

"We are securing every player our coach asks for, with one more position left to fill. We will complete it as well. We believe we will get through this strongly," said Kavukçu

"Galatasaray are a huge name. Let the rivals be the ones to worry."

Games start on Sept. 16 and the final league phase matchday is Jan. 28. On that Wednesday evening, all 36 teams play in 18 games kicking off at the same time.

The top eight teams in the final standings advance to the round of 16 in March. Joining them will be the winners of eight knockout playoffs, featuring teams ranked ninth to 24th, scheduled in February. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

UEFA has allocated 2.47 billion euros ($2.88 billion) in prize money for the 36 teams. Teams earn more for each win and draw, then for advancing through the knockout rounds.

The title winner should receive about 150 million euros.