Galatasaray have signed striker Victor Osimhen from Serie A side Napoli for 75 million euros ($85.7 million), the Süper Lig champions announced on Thursday.

The figure makes the 26-year-old Nigerian the most expensive incoming transfer in Turkish football history.

Osimhen's transfer shattered the previous record set by Fenerbahçe when they signed Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla on a five-year contract for 20 million euros in July last year.

As part of the deal that ended weeks of negotiations, SSC Napoli will receive 10% of any future profit from Osimhen's next transfer, Galatasaray said in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

"A four-year contract has been signed with the player, starting from the 2025-2026 season" the club said.

Victor Osimhen greets the fans after landing at Atatürk Airport, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 30, 2025. (AA Photo9

Osimhen, who arrived in Istanbul late Wednesday, will earn 15 million euros per season in net guaranteed salary, the statement said.

He will also get a net loyalty bonus of 1 million euros per season and 5 million euros as image rights payments – compensating for the use of his name, image and likeness in the club's branding and promotional activities.

Napoli also confirmed the terms of the deal.

Negotiations between Galatasaray and Serie A champions had been ongoing for several weeks but had stalled over the terms of payment for the transfer.

Osimhen was absent as Napoli resumed training at the start of the week as the finer details of the deal were concluded.

He had been linked with a move away from Napoli last year but the Nigeria international had seen a permanent move collapse on deadline day of the close season transfer window.

A key figure in Napoli's 2023 title triumph, Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals and providing 8 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

He finished the season as the top scorer in the Süper Lig with 26 goals as the Istanbul club claimed their 25th league crown.