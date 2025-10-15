Galatasaray and Göztepe have quietly emerged among Europe’s stingiest defenses, earning recognition across the continent’s top 10 leagues.

According to UEFA rankings that factor in performances in domestic competitions, these two Süper Lig sides are among only 11 teams that have allowed four or fewer goals so far this season, highlighting the disciplined defending, tactical awareness, and consistent execution.

Göztepe: Second-best

For Göztepe, the first eight weeks of the Süper Lig have been remarkable.

The İzmir-based club has conceded just twice in eight matches, keeping six clean sheets and scoring 11 times themselves.

Their defensive record has propelled them to third in the league with 16 points.

In a campaign defined by solidity at the back, only draws against Konyaspor and Kayserispor saw their opponents breach the net, while the remainder of the matches showcased a near-impenetrable backline.

In doing so, Göztepe has become the second-best defensive team in Europe’s top leagues behind only Portuguese powerhouse Porto, highlighting the team’s growing stature and consistency.

Galatasaray hold

Süper Lig defending champions, Galatasaray, have also impressed with their defensive discipline.

Across eight matches, the Istanbul giants have conceded three goals while finding the back of the net 20 times.

They have kept five clean sheets and accumulated 22 points, currently sitting at the top of the league table.

The combination of attacking efficiency and defensive consistency positions Galatasaray not only as domestic leaders but also as one of Europe’s most reliable sides at the back.

Their disciplined play has earned them the distinction of being the fourth stingiest team in Europe’s top 10 leagues, underscoring that their dominance extends beyond scoring.

Porto set the standard

Porto, the benchmark for defensive excellence, has conceded only a single goal in eight matches in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Their only lapse came in a 2-1 victory over Sporting Lisbon when Patricio Nehuen Perez inadvertently scored an own goal.

With 22 points amassed and seven clean sheets recorded, Porto demonstrates the standard of defensive mastery Turkey’s teams are now chasing.

Turkish fortress

Competing against clubs from England, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, and the Czech Republic, Galatasaray and Göztepe are among an elite group that has allowed four or fewer goals across their respective leagues.

Their ability to maintain focus, discipline, and cohesion in the backline while competing at a high tempo highlights the tactical intelligence instilled by their coaching staff and the commitment of the players.