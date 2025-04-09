Galatasaray enter the final stretch of the 2023-2024 Süper Lig season with a commanding 71 points, three ahead of second-place Fenerbahçe.

The team’s 22 wins, five draws, and one loss have placed them in a prime position to clinch their 25th league title.

Under Okan Buruk, Galatasaray are eyeing its third consecutive title, a feat only a few elite clubs have managed.

With eight games remaining, the Lions have a solid edge.

Even if they lose one match and win the rest, they will secure the championship, regardless of Fenerbahçe's results.

Galatasaray also hold the upper hand in the head-to-head battle against their fierce rivals, having beaten them 3-1 away while settling for a goalless draw at home.

Legacy of domination

Galatasaray's dominance in Turkish football is undeniable, with 24 Süper Lig titles, the most in history.

Their 14 championships in the past 30 years highlight their consistency.

Since 1994-1995, they have been crowned champions 14 times, further solidifying their place at the top of Turkish football.

Their pursuit of a 25th title this season would add to their impressive trophy haul, including their coveted European success.

Decade of excellence

Galatasaray have an impeccable record when leading the league in the final stretch.

In the last 30 years, they have never lost their position when heading into the last eight matches.

In 11 of their 14 championship-winning seasons, the team entered the final stretch as the league leader, proving they are unyielding when the pressure is on.

"Süper Final"

One of their most memorable title wins came in the 2011-2012 season.

Entering the Süper Final with a 71-point total, Galatasaray held a commanding lead over Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor, and Beşiktaş.

Despite the unique format that halved the regular season points and intensified competition, Galatasaray held strong, securing the championship in a thrilling finish.

Remarkable comebacks

Galatasaray have displayed remarkable resilience, staging dramatic comebacks in the final stages of the season.

In 2005-2006, they trailed Fenerbahçe by two points with eight matches to go but went on to claim the title.

Similarly, in 2007-2008, Galatasaray recovered from a one-point deficit to Beşiktaş and outperformed both Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe in the final stretch.

The 2018-2019 season also saw Galatasaray overcome a six-point deficit to Başakşehir, ultimately securing the championship.

Last 14 championship wins

In the 14 seasons where Galatasaray has emerged as champions, they have consistently shown their ability to perform under pressure, as seen in the following breakdown: