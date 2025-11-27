Galatasaray’s push for the 2025-26 Süper Lig title faces a stern test as the Intercontinental Derby against arch-rivals Fenerbahçe approaches on Monday at Chobani Stadium.

Sitting atop the league with 32 points from 13 matches – 10 wins, two draws, one loss – the Turkish giants see the fixture as a potential season-defining moment.

But an escalating injury crisis now threatens their momentum.

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray’s 26-year-old, will miss the derby after sustaining a hamstring strain during Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo on November 16.

Osimhen, a talisman for the Lions this season with 12 league goals and six in the Champions League, has been sidelined for the last two matches: a 2-1 league win over Gençlerbirliği and a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise.

MRI scans confirmed moderate muscle bleeding in his left posterior thigh, ruling him out for the high-stakes clash.

Head coach Okan Buruk emphasized caution: “He’s desperate to play, but minor aches and fatigue make it too risky. We can’t jeopardize his long-term fitness.”

The forward line will now depend on experienced campaigners Mauro Icardi and Leroy Sane.

Icardi’s physicality and penalty-box intelligence could partially offset Osimhen’s absence, while Sane and İlkay Gündoğan offer creativity and quick interplay in tighter spaces.

Yet Osimhen’s aerial dominance – winning 68% of 112 duels this season – will be sorely missed against Fenerbahçe’s high-caliber attackers Talisca, Marco Asensio, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Youssef En-Nesyri and Sebastian Szymanski.

Galatasaray’s medical room reads like a list of key absences.

Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo remains out with a hamstring injury, sidelined until late December, weakening a defense that has conceded just eight goals in 14 league games.

Midfield enforcer Berkan Kutlu is out with a knee issue, while versatile defender Kaan Ayhan faces a calf injury that likely rules him out until mid-December.

On a brighter note, Senegalese winger Ismail Jakobs has returned to full training after an ankle knock and is expected to play.

Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina, recovering from a groin strain, shows promising signs and is likely to anchor the midfield, averaging 2.1 tackles per game this season.

Turkish international Yunus Akgün, recently recovering from groin surgery, could provide a late cameo from the bench.

The timing is particularly challenging: Galatasaray has played seven games in just 21 days across domestic and European competitions, testing squad depth and endurance.

Despite these hurdles, their home form is strong – until their recent Champions League loss to Union Saint-Gilloise, they are unbeaten in 12 consecutive RAMS Park matches.

Historically, the derby is a cauldron of intensity: Galatasaray holds a narrow edge with 52 wins to Fenerbahçe’s 50 across 142 meetings.

Their last clash in April ended in a 2-1 Turkish Cup defeat, adding extra spice to Sunday’s encounter.

Tactically, Buruk may pivot to a 4-2-3-1 system, prioritizing defensive compactness while exploiting Gündoğan’s experience in transition.

The midfield, led by Lemina, will be crucial in neutralizing Fenerbahçe’s playmakers and maintaining possession.