Galatasaray received an unwelcome blow this week after star striker Victor Osimhen returned from international duty with a confirmed hamstring injury, casting doubt over his availability for the club’s upcoming domestic and European fixtures.

The Nigerian forward, who limped off during Nigeria’s decisive 2026 World Cup African qualifying playoff against the Democratic Republic of Congo, underwent an MRI in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The scan, performed at the club’s sponsor hospital, Acıbadem, revealed a moderate strain with intramuscular bleeding in the back of his left thigh.

“Victor Osimhen’s MRI has shown a moderate-grade strain with bleeding in the left posterior muscle, and treatment has begun,” Galatasaray said in a statement.

Osimhen, 26, was withdrawn at halftime of Nigeria’s elimination match after feeling discomfort.

Though he insisted upon landing in Istanbul that “the injury is not very serious,” Wednesday’s imaging confirmed a grade-2 hamstring tear – a diagnosis that typically sidelines footballers for two to six weeks depending on response to therapy.

The timing is far from ideal for league-leading Galatasaray.

Osimhen has been electric since arriving from Napoli, scoring nine goals in 12 appearances and quickly becoming the team’s attacking cornerstone.

His absence could impact the Süper Lig title race and possibly the upcoming Champions League fixtures, with the looming Fenerbahçe derby on Dec. 1 suddenly in question.

Meanwhile, the club also awaits clarity on defender Kaan Ayhan, who picked up an injury while on duty with Türkiye.

His MRI was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, with updates expected shortly.

Osimhen, a finalist for the 2025 CAF African Player of the Year award, skipped the ceremony in Rabat to undergo his scan.

Galatasaray medical staff have begun intensive treatment, and while early signs remain cautiously optimistic, no return date has been announced.