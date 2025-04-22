With six games to go, Galatasaray are holding the reins tight in the Süper Lig title race – and five more wins will crown them champions, regardless of what archrivals Fenerbahçe do.

Okan Buruk’s men, chasing their third straight title under his leadership, have been ruthless this season – 24 wins, five draws, and just one loss in 30 matches.

Sitting pretty at 77 points, they are five clear of Fenerbahçe, who were held to a 3-3 draw at home against Kayserispor.

With the Yellow Canaries' stumble, the ball remains safely in Galatasaray’s court.

All eyes on final stretch

The finish line is in sight.

Galatasaray need 15 points from their final six matches to seal the deal.

That tally would push them beyond reach, no matter how Fenerbahçe fare.

The defending champs also hold the crucial head-to-head edge – having beaten Fener 3-1 in Kadıköy and drawn 0-0 at home. In a tie on points, the Lions lift the trophy.

Here’s what lies ahead:

Galatasaray’s remaining matches:

Eyüpspor (A)

Sivasspor (H)

Trabzonspor (A)

Kayserispor (H)

Göztepe (A)

Başakşehir (H)

Fenerbahçe’s run-In:

Gaziantep FK (A)

Beşiktaş (H)

Başakşehir (A)

Eyüpspor (H)

Hatayspor (A)

Konyaspor (H)

Numbers don’t lie

Galatasaray’s current average – 2.56 points per game – speaks volumes. Maintaining that pace guarantees them 15+ points in the run-in.

History’s on their side, too: they racked up 16 points in the final six games of the first half of the season with five wins and a draw.

Replicate that, and the Champagne's on ice.

Fenerbahçe's corresponding stretch yielded five wins, a draw, and one loss.

If they slip up even once down the road, Gala might not even need all 15 points to secure glory.

More than bragging rights

A title triumph this season is about more than silverware.

For Galatasaray, it means title No. 25, pushing them further ahead of Fenerbahçe (currently 19 titles), and bringing a coveted fifth star to their badge – a first in Turkish football history.

The economic impact is equally massive.

Champions go straight to the UEFA Champions League league phase, unlocking millions in prize money, broadcasting, sponsorship, and merchandise sales.

Galatasaray, who’ve seen commercial gains rise after recent title runs, stand to multiply their earnings significantly.

Double trouble for rivals

Galatasaray are eyeing a domestic double.

Having dumped Fenerbahçe out of the Turkish Cup, they face Konyaspor in the semifinal on Tuesday.

One win from a return to the final, they could close the season with two trophies in their cabinet.

If things fall into place, Galatasaray could end the campaign with eight more matches – and if they win seven of those, they’ll etch another golden chapter into their decorated history.