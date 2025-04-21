Galatasaray travel to Konyaspor on Tuesday for a high-stakes Turkish Cup semifinal – a decisive second-leg clash with a coveted spot in the final up for grabs.

After a goalless first leg, if the second leg ends level after 90 minutes, the match will go to extra time.

If there's still no winner, a penalty shootout will determine who reaches the final.

Path to semifinals

Galatasaray entered the competition at the group stage, finishing second in Group C with five points from one win and two draws, behind Konyaspor, Başakşehir, and Boluspor.

The Lions then secured a 2-1 away win over Fenerbahçe in the quarterfinals to book their place in the semifinals.

Konyaspor, after dominating the early rounds with 4-0, 9-0, and 1-0 victories over Elazığ FK, Kepezspor, and Karabey Belediyespor, reached the group stage.

They finished with seven points in Group C, securing wins over Çorum FK and Eyüpspor, while drawing against Galatasaray.

Konyaspor advanced to the semifinals after a 3-0 win over İskenderunspor in the quarterfinals.

Historical meetings

The two clubs have met five times in the Turkish Cup, with Galatasaray winning three and two matches ending in draws.

In these encounters, Galatasaray scored 11 goals, while Konyaspor netted four.

Season encounters

This season, the teams have already faced off three times. In the Süper Lig, Galatasaray won both encounters, 2-1 and 1-0.

Their cup match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Galatasaray have been the most successful club in Turkish Cup history, winning the prestigious tournament 18 times in 23 final appearances since the 1962-1963 season.

Their most recent cup victory came in the 2018-2019 season, where they defeated Akhisarspor 3-1.

Konyaspor, by contrast, have won the cup once, in the 2016-2017 season, after defeating Başakşehir.

Key absences

Galatasaray will be without Barış Alper Yılmaz and Kerem Demirbay for the semifinal due to one-match suspensions, handed out after incidents during their quarterfinal win against Fenerbahçe.

Galatasaray's coach Okan Buruk and Konyaspor's Recep Uçar will face off for the sixth time. Buruk's teams have won four of their previous encounters, with one ending in a draw.